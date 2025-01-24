Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Near Nagpur, Six Feared Dead

A massive explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, left six feared dead and several trapped under debris. Rescue operations are ongoing, with two individuals rescued so far. The blast was heard 5 km away, leaving the area in chaos.

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Near Nagpur, Six Feared Dead

A devastating explosion rocked an ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district this morning, leaving six people feared dead and several others injured. The blast occurred around 10:30 am, sending shockwaves across the area, with the explosion reportedly heard as far as 5 kilometers away. Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the site, adding to the panic and chaos.

District Collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed the incident, stating that the explosion caused a roof to collapse, trapping at least 12 people beneath the debris. “There has been an accident of blast at Ordnance Factory Bhandara today morning. The rescue and medical teams are deployed, and the rescue operation is underway,” authorities said in a statement.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Two individuals have been rescued so far, with ongoing efforts to locate more survivors. Rescue teams, medical personnel, and firefighters are working tirelessly at the site. Excavators are being used to clear the debris and search for those trapped beneath the rubble.

“The explosion was so intense that it was heard even 5 km away,” said Mr. Kolte, adding that rescue operations are proceeding cautiously due to the instability of the structure.

Political Reaction and Safety Concerns

Reacting to the tragedy, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole criticized the Modi government, calling it a failure in ensuring the safety of workers in hazardous industries. The incident has reignited discussions about the need for stricter safety protocols in high-risk facilities to prevent such catastrophic accidents.

Ordnance Factory Bhandara: A Key Facility

The Ordnance Factory in Bhandara is a significant installation involved in manufacturing defense equipment. Incidents like these raise serious concerns over safety protocols at such critical facilities.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the explosion, and investigations are underway to determine what triggered the tragic event.

As the rescue teams continue their efforts, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of those still trapped and providing medical assistance to the injured. This tragic incident highlights the importance of stringent safety measures in high-risk industrial facilities to prevent such disasters in the future.

