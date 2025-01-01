Man Brutally Murders 5 People, Including Mother and Sisters, In A Lucknow Hotel; Arrested

Five members of a family were found brutally murdered inside a Lucknow hotel. Agra resident Arshad was taken into custody by the local police.

Five members of a family were found brutally murdered inside a Lucknow hotel Sharan Jeet early Wednesday morning. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Arshad, 24, who allegedly killed his mother and four sisters in an act of violence believed to have driven them by domestic disputes.

The incident happened at Hotel Sharanjit, located in Naka, which is one of the most posh localities in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh capital. DCP Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said that the police reached the crime scene immediately after the bodies were found. The four daughters of Asma, who is the mother of the accused, were identified as Alia, 9, Alshia, 19, Aksa, 16, and Rahmeen, 18.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: 5 people found dead in a hotel in Lucknow DCP Central Raveena Tyagi says, "Today, The bodies of five people were found in a room of Hotel Sharan Jeet. The local police reached the spot and a person named Arshad, around 24 years old, a resident… pic.twitter.com/xfKg3SdFfW — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Agra resident Arshad was taken into custody by the local police as soon as they arrived on the scene. Initial inquiries seem to point to domestic motives for the killings, but police department representatives have not been permitted to question them until the preliminary investigation is finished, so they remain silent for the time being.

Some of the bodies had marks on their wrists and necks that could have been signs of strangulation or restraint in addition to the wounds on their bodies. The cause of death will be revealed by post-mortem reports, and forensic teams are on hand to collect evidence.

“The inquiry is ongoing, and we are in the process of speaking with hotel staff and other witnesses,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters), Babloo Kumar. “We are piecing together evidence from the scene, witness statements, and forensic findings to understand the full scope of the incident.”

The tragic killings have sent shockwaves through the community, with many left reeling from the brutality of the crime. Hotel staff and nearby residents are being questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation.

