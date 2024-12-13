Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
Man Flies From Kuwait To Andhra Pradesh, Kills Relative With Iron Rod Who Sexually Abused His Daughter

A 35-year-old man flew from Kuwait to Andhra Pradesh and murdered his 59-year-old relative with an iron rod, accusing him of sexually abusing his daughter. The crime occurred between December 6-7.

Man Flies From Kuwait To Andhra Pradesh, Kills Relative With Iron Rod Who Sexually Abused His Daughter

A 35-year-old migrant worker, Anjaneya Prasad, traveled from Kuwait to Andhra Pradesh and killed his relative, P. Anjaneyulu, after accusing him of sexually abusing his 12-year-old daughter.  According to police reports, Prasad entered India in the first week of December and killed Anjaneyulu in the early hours of December 7.

He, apparently used an iron rod to bang the 59-year old relative to death while the latter was sleeping outside his house. N. Sudhakar, Rajampet sub-divisional police officer confirmed the details of murder when Anjaneyulu was unconscious and defenseless.
Video Confession by Prasad

After committing the crime, Prasad returned to Kuwait and uploaded a video message in which he admitted to the murder. According to the video, the reason behind his actions was that the authorities were not taking action on the complaint of sexual abuse submitted by his daughter. The local police, according to Prasad, did not treat the matter seriously and instead tried to resolve it amicably.

Allegations Of Abuse

Anjaneya and his wife, Chandrakala, were working in Kuwait, and their daughter stayed back in the grandparents’ house in India. The girl later moved to her aunt’s house to stay with Lakshmi and her husband. There, the girl was reportedly molested by the father-in-law of Lakshmi. She reported this to her aunt, who allegedly advised her not to speak about the matter.

Anjaneya returned to Kuwait and narrated the entire traumatic experience to his wife. She lodged a complaint with the police. Anjaney said that the police instead wanted to compromise on the issue. They made the accused sign a document and let him go by giving him a warning. Hence, he took the matter into his hands.

Police Investigation And Arrest

Local police filed a murder case against Anjaneya Prasad who is currently being hunted by the authorities. Although it happened in India, return to Kuwait made the investigation difficult and complicated for the police. Now they are focused on finding him and punishing him for his criminal activity.

andhra pradesh kuwait murder case national news

