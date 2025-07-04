Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition To Restore Peace

From the midnight of 3rd July 2025 to the morning of 4th July 2025, Security Forces (SFs) conducted extensive search operations in the hill districts of Manipur. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other warlike materials concealed in various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior and suspected areas of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts by joint teams comprising of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/ Army and CAPFs. These operations resulted in the recovery of the following arms, ammunition, explosives, and other warlike stores.

A. List of weapons

1. Insas Rifle – 21

2. AK Series – 11

3. SLR – 26

4. Sniper – 02

5. Carbine – 03

6. Pt 303 – 17

7. 51 MM Mor – 02

8. MA Assault Rifle – 02

9. M 79 Gren. Launcher – 03

10. Rilfe with Scope. – 01

11. Single shot Breech Loaded – 18

12. Single Barrel Bolt Action – 11

13. Pistol – 06

14. Point 22 Rifle – 01

15. Lathode – 02

16. Single Bore – 25

17. Pistol (country-made) – 03

18. Muzzle loaded Rifle – 04

19. Single Bore – 06

20. Pompi – 38

21. Lathode – 01

Total weapons – 203

B. Ammunition/Explosives: All Types

1. 5.56 mm – 29

2. 7.62 mm – 80

3. IEDs – 30

4. Grenade – 10

5. Pompi Shells – 09

6. Lathode Grenade -02

These intelligence-based coordinated operations in the hill districts represent a significant achievement for the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/ Army and Central Security Forces in their ongoing efforts to restore normalcy, maintain public order, and ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property.

The Manipur Police reiterates its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to cooperate with the Police and Security Forces, and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.

