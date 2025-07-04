Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > India > Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition To Restore Peace

Manipur: Major Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition To Restore Peace

Security forces conducted large-scale search operations across Manipur's hill districts, recovering over 200 illegal weapons, ammunition, and explosives. The joint operation by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Army, and CAPFs aimed to curb the spread of illegal arms and ensure public safety. Authorities urge citizens to report suspicious activities as efforts to restore normalcy continue.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 17:15:24 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

From the midnight of 3rd July 2025 to the morning of 4th July 2025, Security Forces (SFs) conducted extensive search operations in the hill districts of Manipur. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other warlike materials concealed in various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior and suspected areas of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts by joint teams comprising of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/ Army and CAPFs. These operations resulted in the recovery of the following arms, ammunition, explosives, and other warlike stores.

A. List of weapons

1. Insas Rifle – 21
2. AK Series – 11
3. SLR – 26
4. Sniper – 02
5. Carbine – 03
6. Pt 303 – 17
7. 51 MM Mor – 02
8. MA Assault Rifle – 02
9. M 79 Gren. Launcher – 03
10. Rilfe with Scope. – 01
11. Single shot Breech Loaded – 18
12. Single Barrel Bolt Action – 11
13. Pistol – 06
14. Point 22 Rifle – 01
15. Lathode – 02
16. Single Bore – 25
17. Pistol (country-made) – 03
18. Muzzle loaded Rifle – 04
19. Single Bore – 06
20. Pompi – 38
21. Lathode – 01
Total weapons – 203

B. Ammunition/Explosives: All Types

1. 5.56 mm – 29
2. 7.62 mm – 80
3. IEDs – 30
4. Grenade – 10
5. Pompi Shells – 09
6. Lathode Grenade -02

These intelligence-based coordinated operations in the hill districts represent a significant achievement for the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/ Army and Central Security Forces in their ongoing efforts to restore normalcy, maintain public order, and ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property. 

The Manipur Police reiterates its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to cooperate with the Police and Security Forces, and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders ‘Shoot At Sight’ Amid Communal Violence In Dhubri

Tags: Arms RecoverymanipurManipur policesecurity forces
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?