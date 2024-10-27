Manipur Violence: Fresh Gunfights And Bomb Explosions Reported

Violence in Manipur is escalating as gunfights and bomb explosions were reported at two different locations, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Violence in Manipur is escalating as gunfights and bomb explosions were reported at two different locations, officials confirmed on Sunday. These incidents occurred in Koutruk, Imphal West district, and Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district, where security forces and militants exchanged fire.

In Koutruk Ching Leikai village, under the jurisdiction of Lamshang Police Station, Imphal West police suspect that Kuki militants initiated the attack around 7 PM, using advanced firearms and explosives. Security forces stationed in the area responded, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire.

A resident of Koutruk, who chose to remain anonymous, mentioned that during the clash, a drone—believed to be operated by Kuki militants from nearby Bethel village—was spotted overhead. “Villagers fear aerial attacks, especially after a previous drone bombing in early September. This time, the drone was quickly shot down,” he noted. The gunfight in Koutruk lasted nearly four hours, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been prepared to neutralize any unauthorized drones.

Meanwhile, in Tronglaobi, located about 6 km south of Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district, police reported a similar attack. Suspected Kuki militants opened fire from Geljang and Molshang areas at approximately 9:15 PM. Local security forces and village volunteers responded, leading to another prolonged exchange of gunfire. The village had previously endured a rocket attack by Kuki militants on September 6. No casualties were reported in either incident.

In a separate development, two cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. According to an official statement, a team from Assam Rifles detained the two individuals near border pillar number 87 on Saturday and later handed them over to Pallel Police Station. The two suspects, identified as N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21), are currently in police custody for further investigation.

These incidents add to the ongoing security concerns in Manipur, where frequent clashes between state forces and militant groups continue to escalate.

