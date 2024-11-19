Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Maoist Leader Vikram Gowda Killed in Karnataka Gunfight

Maoist leader Vikram Gowda was killed in an exchange of fire on Monday night in the Kabbinale forest, located in Karnataka’s Udupi district. The gunfight, which took place on Tuesday, marked the first in the region in 13 years. The police reported that the operation was launched after receiving intelligence about a five-member Maoist group in the area, where they had come to purchase daily necessities. The group attacked the police, leading to a confrontation during which Gowda was killed, while the other members of the group managed to escape.

Ongoing Campaign Against Maoist Activity

Gowda, who was known for his involvement in Maoist activities, was part of the ongoing anti-Maoist operation in the Western Ghats region. The police have been actively combating growing Maoist presence in parts of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada, including Kadaba and Sullia taluks, as well as in Chikkamagaluru. Following a visit by Maoist leader Mungaru Latha and her team to the area, three firearms were recovered from a local home, further highlighting the Maoist activity in the region.

Maoist Movement in the Western Ghats

Maoists have been reportedly organizing meetings in regions like Koppa and Shringeri, where opposition to the Forest Rights Act and land acquisition for various projects has been a major issue. Their presence in the Western Ghats has raised significant concerns, prompting increased security measures in the affected areas.

Significance of February 5 in Maoist History

The killing of Vikram Gowda comes nearly two decades after the death of Maoist Saketh Rajan in Menasinahadya, Chikkamagaluru, on February 5, 2005. Rajan’s death marked a significant blow to Maoist operations in the region, and his death is commemorated annually by the Maoists as “Red Salute” day in his honor.

