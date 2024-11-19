Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Kuki organisations in Manipur have announced a 'coffin rally' in Churachandpur on Tuesday to honor the "10 Kuki-Zo youths" killed in an alleged gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district.

Manipur Unrest: Kuki Groups Organize ‘Coffin Rally’ To Honor 10 Killed Individuals

Kuki organisations in Manipur have announced a ‘coffin rally’ in Churachandpur on Tuesday to honor the “10 Kuki-Zo youths” killed in an alleged gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district. Schools and colleges have been asked to send students from Class 10 onwards to participate in the rally, wearing black shirts. This request was outlined in a joint notice issued by the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), and Hmar Students’ Association (HSA).

Symbolic Tribute to the Deceased

According to one of the organisers, 10 symbolic coffins will be carried during the rally to pay homage to the deceased, whose bodies remain in a hospital mortuary. The bodies were transferred to Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority district, on Saturday after undergoing an autopsy in Silchar, Assam.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a prominent Kuki-Zo community organisation, announced that the funerals would be delayed until the families receive postmortem reports.

Details of the Alleged Encounter

Manipur Police stated that the deceased were suspected militants killed on November 11 during an encounter with security forces. The individuals, reportedly armed and dressed in camouflage, allegedly attacked Borobekra Police Station and a CRPF camp in Jakuradhor, Jiribam district. Police also claimed the suspected militants abducted six civilians, including three women and three children, from the area.

Ethnic Violence in Manipur

Since May 2023, over 220 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei community in Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups in the surrounding hills.

Political Reactions Amid Crisis

The National People’s Party (NPP) recently withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh-led government, citing its failure to resolve the ongoing crisis and restore normalcy. Meanwhile, the Naga People’s Front (NPF), another coalition partner, expressed confidence in the state government’s efforts and affirmed its continued support.

