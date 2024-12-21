“Marriage Is Relationship Built On Mutual Trust, Companionship”: SC

The Supreme Court has recently upheld a Madras High Court decision granting a divorce to a couple, citing the irretrievable breakdown of their marriage.

In its ruling, the Court emphasized that marriage is built on mutual trust, companionship, and shared experiences. When these essential elements are absent for an extended period, the marital bond becomes more of a legal formality than a meaningful relationship.

Prolonged Separation and Irreconcilable Differences

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale noted that the couple had been living separately for over two decades, reinforcing the conclusion that the marriage was no longer viable. They stated that prolonged separation and the inability to reconcile are key factors in matrimonial disputes. The Court further emphasized that such a separation creates a presumption that the marriage has irretrievably broken down.

The case centered around a petition filed by a woman who challenged the Madras High Court’s 2018 decision, which granted a divorce to her husband on the grounds of cruelty. The Court pointed out that the husband provided sufficient evidence of the wife’s behavior causing him significant mental and emotional distress, including filing false criminal complaints that damaged his reputation and peace of mind.

Court’s Rationale on the Marriage’s Breakdown

Justice Nath, writing the verdict for the bench, stressed the importance of ensuring the welfare and dignity of both parties in matrimonial disputes. Forcing a marriage to continue when it causes unhappiness and conflict undermines the very purpose of marriage, the Court observed. It was further noted that in this case, both parties’ interests were best served by allowing them to move forward with their lives independently.

Permanent Alimony and Child Support

The Court also addressed the financial aspects of the case, awarding permanent alimony to the wife and a financial provision for the couple’s daughter. Although the wife did not explicitly request financial relief, the Court found it equitable to grant such relief, considering both parties’ professional backgrounds and financial status.

The couple, both software engineers, had been financially stable when they married in 2002. The Court acknowledged that their respective incomes likely increased over the years. In recognition of the wife’s financial independence and to ensure her dignity, the Court awarded her a lump sum permanent alimony of Rs. 50 lakh.

Support for the Daughter’s Future

Regarding the daughter, the Court directed a separate Rs. 50 lakh to be provided to her for her education and future expenses, including marriage. The bench emphasized the shared responsibility of both parents to ensure the well-being and future security of their child, especially considering the distress caused by the prolonged dispute between the parents.

Conclusion

The Court ordered the husband to pay a total of Rs. 50 lakh to the wife as permanent alimony and another Rs. 50 lakh to the daughter within four months from the date of the judgment. The divorce was granted based on the prolonged separation, cruelty, and the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage, underscoring the importance of both partners’ well-being and the future of their child in such cases.

