May 9 Riots Case: Pak Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Others

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and others, in connection with their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and others, in connection with their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

The court took this action after the leaders failed to appear in a case filed at the Civil Lines Police Station. Arrest warrants were also issued for PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry.

During his court appearance, PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Junaid Afzal Sahi, who, along with Khayal Ahmad Kastro, had been declared an absconder for not appearing in court, mentioned that a review petition had been filed, which was later adjourned by the court.

The case centers around allegations that PTI leaders incited arson, including the setting of a police van on fire. The arrest warrants for the three PTI leaders and Fawad Chaudhry were issued after they failed to attend previous hearings.

This development is part of ongoing legal challenges faced by PTI leaders, including party founder Imran Khan and senior figures such as Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who are implicated in multiple cases related to the May 9 incident.

The riots followed Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case, with a mob attacking military installations in protest.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, the caretaker administration, and the current government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have accused PTI of orchestrating the riots—an allegation the party denies.

In the aftermath of the violence, individuals involved in the May 9 riots were tried in military courts. A total of 85 people, including Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years. Of the 67 individuals who filed mercy petitions, 19 have been pardoned.

The PTI has criticized the military court convictions, calling them “a blatant violation of justice” as civilians should not be tried in military courts.

The May 9 riots continue to be a point of contention in PTI’s negotiations with the government. The party has demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events leading to Khan’s arrest. PTI has also called for inquiries into its November protest in Islamabad, as well as the treatment of those arrested in connection with the May 9 riots, including the conditions surrounding their arrests, custody, and release, and alleged human rights violations.

Read More: Who Killed Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hammadi? Senior Hezbollah Commander Shot Dead Outside His Home: Report