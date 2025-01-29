Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Minor Girl Found at Navi Mumbai Railway Station; Probe Indicates Rape

A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday. The girl was discovered alone on the platform, and authorities were immediately alerted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Minor Girl Found at Navi Mumbai Railway Station; Probe Indicates Rape

A 12-year-old minor girl was found abandoned at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday.


A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday. The girl was discovered alone on the platform, and authorities were immediately alerted. The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched an investigation into the incident, which has revealed that the minor was raped.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The police are now working to identify the girl, locate her family, and track down the culprits responsible for the heinous crime.

Police Struggle to Identify the Minor

When police personnel on patrolling duty approached the girl, they found that she was unable to provide any information about herself or her family. Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI, “She could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The girl was then taken for a medical examination, which confirmed that she had been raped. Despite efforts to gather more details, the minor could not provide any information about the offence or the individuals involved.

Case Registered Against Unidentified Culprits For Rape Against Minor

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

  • Section 376(1) (rape)
  • Section 325 (voluntarily causing hurt)
  • Section 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all)

The police are actively working to identify the victim, locate her family, and apprehend the perpetrators. Inspector Shinde stated, “Efforts are on to identify the victim, her family, and to nab the culprits.”

Ongoing Investigation and Search Into Minor’s Rape

The GRP has intensified its efforts to solve the case. The investigation includes reviewing CCTV footage from the railway station and surrounding areas, as well as questioning potential witnesses. The police are also coordinating with local authorities and child welfare organizations to ensure the girl receives proper care and support.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among local residents, highlighting the need for increased safety measures at public places, especially for vulnerable individuals like children.

As the investigation continues, the police have appealed to the public for any information that could help identify the girl or the suspects involved in the crime.

ALSO READ: Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Filed under

Minor rape case sexual abuse

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

Doomsday Clock Hits All-Time Low As Trump Returns, Nuclear War And Climate Risks Rise

Doomsday Clock Hits All-Time Low As Trump Returns, Nuclear War And Climate Risks Rise

Japan Invites US President Donald Trump For Atomic Bombings’ 80th Anniversary , ‘Decisive leadership On Abolition Of Nuclear Arms’

Japan Invites US President Donald Trump For Atomic Bombings’ 80th Anniversary , ‘Decisive leadership On...

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt...

Delhi Elections: PIL Moved In HC To Restrain Spam Calls, Seeks Action Against Dissemination Of Vilifying Material

Delhi Elections: PIL Moved In HC To Restrain Spam Calls, Seeks Action Against Dissemination Of...

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox