Minor Girl Found at Navi Mumbai Railway Station; Probe Indicates Rape

A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday. The girl was discovered alone on the platform, and authorities were immediately alerted. The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched an investigation into the incident, which has revealed that the minor was raped.

The police are now working to identify the girl, locate her family, and track down the culprits responsible for the heinous crime.

Police Struggle to Identify the Minor

When police personnel on patrolling duty approached the girl, they found that she was unable to provide any information about herself or her family. Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI, “She could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family.”

The girl was then taken for a medical examination, which confirmed that she had been raped. Despite efforts to gather more details, the minor could not provide any information about the offence or the individuals involved.

Case Registered Against Unidentified Culprits For Rape Against Minor

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

Section 376(1) (rape)

Section 325 (voluntarily causing hurt)

Section 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all)

The police are actively working to identify the victim, locate her family, and apprehend the perpetrators. Inspector Shinde stated, “Efforts are on to identify the victim, her family, and to nab the culprits.”

Ongoing Investigation and Search Into Minor’s Rape

The GRP has intensified its efforts to solve the case. The investigation includes reviewing CCTV footage from the railway station and surrounding areas, as well as questioning potential witnesses. The police are also coordinating with local authorities and child welfare organizations to ensure the girl receives proper care and support.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among local residents, highlighting the need for increased safety measures at public places, especially for vulnerable individuals like children.

As the investigation continues, the police have appealed to the public for any information that could help identify the girl or the suspects involved in the crime.