Sunday, January 12, 2025
Minor Rakhi Singh Renounces ‘Sanyas’ on Day 6; Her Guru Expelled For Violating Juna Akhada Norms

The Akhada does not allow women older than 25 years of age to join them. Although, minors are also allowed to the Akhada, but with certain conditions.

Minor Rakhi Singh Renounces 'Sanyas' on Day 6; Her Guru Expelled For Violating Juna Akhada Norms

A 13-year-old girl, Rakhi Singh, who had only just taken ‘sannyasi’ and was admitted to Juna Akhada, renounced her monastic (sanyasi) life on the sixth day. Her guru, Mahant Kaushal Giri has also being expelled for violating Juna Akhada traditional norms.

Here’s WHY?

Juna Akhada is one of the prominent monastic order in India, and has very strict norms regarding initiation.

  • The Akhada does not allow women older than 25 years of age to join them. Although, minors are also allowed to the Akhada, but with certain conditions: this right, however, extends only to a boy if the parents donate their son to the Akhada.

Rakhi’s Guru, Mahant Kaushal Giri was expelled by the Akhada for seven years because of breaking Akhada’s rules.

According to the international spokesperson of Juna Akhada, Srimahant Narayan Giri, the initiation was against their principles.

The general meeting held on Friday decided to expel Mahant Kaushal Giri for accepting Rakhi as his disciple without informing the Akhada. He further said that the girl has been respectfully returned to her parents.

Under chairmanship of high-ranking officers, wherein Patron Mahant Hari Giri and Chairman Shrimahant Prem Giri were included, the saints condemned the actions of Mahant Kaushal Giri.

They accused that he was violating the traditions of the Akhada by accepting a minor girl as a disciple without proper consultation. The saints were so angry that led to his seven-year expulsion.

Rakhi’s Sanyasi Journey

It was during a visit to Mahakumbh with her family on December 5 that Rakhi Singh, an Agra resident and student at Springfield Inter College, first announced that she wanted to renounce worldly life.

She was inspired by the view of sadhus and nagas, and instead of returning home, she wanted to become a sadhvi.

Her parents, thinking this was the will of God, sent her to Mahant Kaushal Giri, who initiated her and gave her the name Gauri Giri and initiated her into the Akhada.

Srimahant Narayan Giri rightly pointed out that Akhada has no tradition of initiating persons who are minors, let alone minor women, into sannyas.

Impact on Rakhi and Her Family

Rakhi’s father, Sandeep Singh, a businessman in the Agra-based petha industry, and her mother, Reema Singh, had a longstanding association with Mahant Kaushal Giri.

According to the family, the Mahant had been visiting their village for three years to narrate the Bhagwat Katha, during which Rakhi became inspired by the monastic life.

While Rakhi’s parents supported her decision, the Akhada’s action brought an abrupt end to her spiritual journey. She has since returned home and resumed her life with her family.

13 year old minor girl sanyas Mahakumbh 2025

