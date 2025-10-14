LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Mongolian President expressed his views that both sides are of the view that new transport and logistics gateways should be enhanced for trade between the two nations.

Mongolian President meets PM Modi (Image source: (X/@MEAIndia)
Mongolian President meets PM Modi (Image source: (X/@MEAIndia)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: October 14, 2025 19:22:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa met PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia. “I am happy to welcome President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegates to India. After six years, a Mongolian president is visiting India. This visit is special as we celebrate 10 years of our strategic partnership and 70 years of bilateral relations. Today, we began the meeting by planting a tree under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’,” PM Modi said. 

Mongolian President expressed his views that both sides are of the view that new transport and logistics gateways should be enhanced for trade between the two nations.

“I am pleased to announce that both sides share similar views on the significance of exploring new transport and logistics gateways to enhance our trade and economic cooperation, and on examining the feasibility of regular direct flights between our two countries. In this regard, a Mongolian air carrier is preparing to offer charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar starting later this year. We also signed MoUs in the fields of geology and minerals,” said Ukhnaa. 

The Mongolian President is in Delhi on a four-day official state visit. Ukhnaa is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers, members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives from Mangolia. 

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 7:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Khurelsukh Ukhnaamongolia

RELATED News

Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not

End The Drama, Take Action: Rahul Demands PM, CM Over Haryana IPS Suicide Case

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

Ahmedabad Airport On High Alert After Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing

What Is The Real Name Of Premanand Ji Maharaj? Hindu Guru Dropped Out Of School At THIS Age After Spiritual Calling, Studied Only Till…

LATEST NEWS

Madagascar Coup: Military Takes Charge Of Nation After President Andry Rajoelina Flees, Here’s What’s Going On

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

‘Touched Me Three Times…’ Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Gets Harassed Outside Delhi Temple- Watch Video!

JDM Cars Vadodara: Power Move Redefines Car Customization

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said

After record crypto crash, a rush to hedge against another freefall

ROBOSURGE: India’s Bold Leap in Robotic Surgery

‘I Won’t Inform…They Have To Ask Me’: Match-Ready Mohammed Shami Takes A Dig At Selectors For Overlooking Him For Australia Tour

JPMORGAN CFO SAYS CONSUMER DELINQUENCIES TRENDING BELOW EXPECTATIONS

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations
Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations
Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations
Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations
QUICK LINKS