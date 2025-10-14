Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa met PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia. “I am happy to welcome President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegates to India. After six years, a Mongolian president is visiting India. This visit is special as we celebrate 10 years of our strategic partnership and 70 years of bilateral relations. Today, we began the meeting by planting a tree under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’,” PM Modi said.

Mongolian President expressed his views that both sides are of the view that new transport and logistics gateways should be enhanced for trade between the two nations.

“I am pleased to announce that both sides share similar views on the significance of exploring new transport and logistics gateways to enhance our trade and economic cooperation, and on examining the feasibility of regular direct flights between our two countries. In this regard, a Mongolian air carrier is preparing to offer charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar starting later this year. We also signed MoUs in the fields of geology and minerals,” said Ukhnaa.

The Mongolian President is in Delhi on a four-day official state visit. Ukhnaa is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers, members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives from Mangolia.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values.