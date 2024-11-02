Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
MP Tejasvi Surya On Waqf Board Land Dispute, Says 'Farmers Witnessing The Sudden Takeover Of Land'

When asked to clarify the basis for this land dispute, Surya emphasized that the claims originated directly from the affected farmers themselves.

MP Tejasvi Surya On Waqf Board Land Dispute, Says ‘Farmers Witnessing The Sudden Takeover Of Land’

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya shared his insights and actions regarding the recent Waqf land disputes in Karnataka. Surya, who has been actively supporting farmers affected by Waqf board land claims, addressed the issue of 15,000 acres of agricultural land allegedly brought under Waqf control, impacting several farmers in the Vijayapura area.

When asked to clarify the basis for this land dispute, Surya emphasized that the claims originated directly from the affected farmers themselves. “The farmers are reporting that 15,000 acres of their land have received notices or had their mutation registers (RTC) altered without any prior warning,” Surya stated.

“This is not my claim; it’s the claim of the farmers. They are the ones witnessing the sudden takeover of their land by the Waqf board without notification.”

Surya has also taken the initiative to involve the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf by inviting farmers to provide direct testimonials. “It is crucial for the JPC, which is tasked with studying Waqf issues and proposing legislative amendments, to hear from these farmers,” Surya explained. “Their firsthand accounts will help reveal any abuse of process and guide our recommendations for necessary reforms.”

Why Now?

Surya addressed why this issue is gaining attention now, during Prime Minister Modi’s third term, rather than in the previous terms. He highlighted that the government has tackled other significant reforms in the past, such as the abrogation of Article 370, the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the construction of the Ram Mandir. “This issue has been longstanding, and we are now committed to addressing it in this term,” he added.

Regarding the extent of land under Waqf board claims across states, Surya estimated that in Karnataka alone, recent claims suggest around 50,000 acres are under dispute, while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu also have hundreds of acres reportedly under litigation or encroachment by the Waqf board. “These claims are not my own but are coming directly from the farmers,” Surya clarified.

The recent discussions on Waqf land control in Karnataka highlight a growing concern for transparency and accountability in the administration of Waqf properties, as farmers look to the government for protection and resolution of their land disputes.

Watch Here:

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders To Withdraw Notices Over Waqf Land To Farmers

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Tejasvi Surya On Waqf Board Waqf Land Dispute
