Monday, January 20, 2025
Mumbai Court Witnesses Lawyers’ Tussle To Defend Saif Ali Khan’s Alleged Attacker

Two lawyers clashed in a Mumbai court over representing Mohammad Shehzad, the alleged attacker of Saif Ali Khan. The Bandra magistrate resolved the row by allowing both lawyers to jointly defend Shehzad, who remains in police custody for five days.

The session in the Bombay High Court at Bandra witnessed unexpected drama on Sunday as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, alleged attacker on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, appeared. Chaos erupted when two lawyers allegedly shot for Shehzad’s high-profile case, leaving all in confusion and, more importantly, much attention.

Mumbai Police apprehended Shehzad from Thane city early Sunday morning after misidentifying two other individuals earlier in the investigation. Shehzad, suspected to be a Bangladeshi national, is accused of entering Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra apartment in the early hours of January 16 with an intent to commit theft. The incident escalated when the intruder allegedly stabbed the actor multiple times.

Shehzad was presented before the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra under heavy police deployment. When questioned by the court as to whether he had any grievances against the police, Shehzad replied in the negative. He was then sent to the accused dock at the back of the court.

Lawyers Scramble For In-Person Representation

The courtroom turned chaotic when a lawyer came forward claiming to represent Shehzad. Before the legal formalities could proceed, another lawyer pushed his way to the accused box and secured Shehzad’s signature on the ‘vakalatnama’—a legal document authorizing a lawyer to appear on behalf of an accused.

The disagreement over representation led to a short-term stalemate. To settle the matter, the magistrate proposed that both lawyers could represent Shehzad together. The lawyers agreed to this, and the case was temporarily settled.

After the drama in the courtroom, the magistrate sent Shehzad to police custody for five days for further investigation.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan took place within his 12th-floor apartment in the posh ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra around 2:30 a.m. on January 16. The 54-year-old actor had multiple stab wounds and was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors claim that Saif is recovering well and may be discharged soon.

Before Shehzad’s arrest, police had detained two individuals resembling him based on CCTV footage from the building. Investigations revealed that Shehzad hails from Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh’s Barisal division. He had been in Mumbai for the past five months, working various odd jobs, including stints with housekeeping agencies.

Now, authorities are inquiring about Shehzad’s background and trying to confirm his identity since doubts are arising whether he is entering India by creating a false identity. Security at residential buildings for the famous and elite also raises a lot of questions now in Mumbai.

