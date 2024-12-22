Home
Mumbai Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Killed By Teen Driver In Speeding Car

A four-year-old boy in Mumbai’s Wadala was killed by a speeding car driven by a 19-year-old. The tragedy highlights Maharashtra’s alarming road safety statistics, with 66,370 deaths recorded between 2018 and 2022. Recent deadly accidents have intensified concerns.

Mumbai Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Killed By Teen Driver In Speeding Car

A tragic road accident in Mumbai’s Wadala area claimed the life of a four-year-old boy, who was struck by a speeding car while playing on the road. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Bhushan Gole, was reversing his Hyundai Creta when the incident occurred. Police confirmed that Gole remained at the scene and was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to a police official, there is no initial evidence to suggest that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is ongoing to uncover further details. The victim’s family, who lives on a nearby footpath, is left devastated by the loss. The boy’s father works as a laborer.

Deadly Kurla Bus Crash Raises Concerns

This incident follows another deadly road accident earlier this month in Kurla, Mumbai. On December 9, a driver operating a civic-run electric bus for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking lost control, leading to catastrophic consequences. Seven people lost their lives, 42 were injured, and more than 20 vehicles were damaged in the crash, which was captured on CCTV.

The driver, Sanjay More, was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Kurla tragedy has reignited public concern over road safety in Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s Alarming Road Safety Statistics

A recent report by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways paints a grim picture of road safety in Maharashtra. From 2018 to 2022, the state recorded 66,370 deaths due to road accidents, making it the third-highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

During the Parliament’s winter session, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that road accidents claim 1,78,000 lives in India annually, with 60% of the victims aged between 18 and 34 years. These figures underscore the urgent need for improved road safety measures.

Growing Need for Action

The recent tragedies in Wadala and Kurla highlight the pressing need for stricter road safety regulations and enforcement. With a significant percentage of the victims being young adults, authorities must prioritize initiatives to curb reckless driving and prevent such heart-wrenching incidents in the future.

