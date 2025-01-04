Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Mumbai: Woman Burns 5-Year-Old With Hot Iron Rod Over Hiding Cat; Arrested

The accused, identified as Nishad Shaikh, reportedly assaulted the child after she hid the woman's pet cat and refused to reveal its location.

Mumbai: Woman Burns 5-Year-Old With Hot Iron Rod Over Hiding Cat; Arrested

Mumbai police have arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old girl, burning her with a hot iron rod in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi.

The accused, identified as Nishad Shaikh, reportedly assaulted the child after she hid the woman’s pet cat and refused to reveal its location.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday when the girl’s parents, who had recently moved to the area three months ago, left her in the care of their neighbor, Shaikh.

According to the police, the woman became angry after the girl hid the cat. In anger, she struck the child on the head with an iron rod.

She then heated the rod and used it to burn the child’s leg. The girl was taken to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment and was discharged after receiving medical care.

The Shivaji Nagar police registered a case against Shaikh under Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act based on the complaint of the family. The accused was arrested shortly after the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Delhi Man Scams Over 700 Women On Bumble, Snapchat By Posing As US-Based Model; Arrested

 

