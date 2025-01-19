Mysterious Illness Claims 17 Lives In Jammu’s Rajouri, Inter-Ministerial Team Investigates

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is reeling from a mysterious illness that has taken the lives of 17 people, including an entire family in Badhaal village. (Read more below)

A high-level inter-ministerial team arrived in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday after a mysterious illness claimed the lives of 17 people in the remote Badhaal village. The deaths have raised alarm, as the cause of the illness remains unidentified, despite investigations being conducted by local authorities.

The most recent victim, Yasmeen Kousar, was the sixth child of Mohd Aslam, whose entire family has been struck by this strange illness. Kousar died on Sunday evening at the SMGS hospital in Jammu, following the death of her five siblings and grandparents last week. This added to the tragedy, as earlier deaths had already claimed the lives of nine other family members from two other families in the same village between December 7 and 12.

The Jammu and Kashmir health department, alongside other local agencies, has been investigating the cause of these deaths, but officials have yet to determine the exact origin of the illness. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, ordered the formation of an expert team to investigate the deaths. The team, which consists of medical and health experts from renowned institutions, arrived in Rajouri on Sunday evening and is expected to visit the mountainous Badhaal village, located approximately 55 km from the district headquarters, on Monday.

The central team will work in collaboration with the local administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families. Experts will look into various possibilities while focusing on understanding the causes of the mysterious deaths.

According to officials, the victims exhibited common symptoms of fever, pain, nausea, and loss of consciousness before dying within days of being admitted to hospitals. Despite the government’s earlier statement that the deaths do not appear to be caused by any communicable bacterial or viral disease, the investigation continues, and health experts are exploring other possibilities, including environmental factors or poisoning.

The local police have set up a special investigation team (SIT) to examine the deaths from additional angles. Lt Governor Sinha assured the public that the situation is being investigated thoroughly, and further updates will be provided once the cause of the deaths is determined.

The incident has shaken the peaceful Badhaal village, and people are now waiting anxiously for answers. Authorities remain on high alert, and the inter-ministerial team is expected to accelerate efforts to provide both medical aid and clarity on this tragic event.

