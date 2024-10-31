Nainital District’s Comprehensive Safety Drive Aims to Protect Schoolgirls in Haldwani

The Nainital district administration has implemented a series of stringent safety measures to enhance security for girls in Haldwani

The Nainital district administration has implemented a series of stringent safety measures to enhance security for girls in Haldwani, a city facing rising concerns over public safety. Following consultations with over 5,000 schoolgirls from 41 schools throughout September, the administration has identified 480 locations within the city that were reported as “vulnerable” to harassment. These sites include auto-rickshaw stands, parks, abandoned plots, and even shopping malls, with 89 of these areas deemed “highly vulnerable” due to their secluded nature and lack of street lighting.

The drive was significantly motivated by recent incidents, including a viral video from Haldwani depicting men allegedly harassing girls late at night and the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. These events spurred the Nainital administration to implement a “sensitisation” program under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Statewide Implementation and Early Arrests

The success of this initiative in Nainital has prompted Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to call for similar drives across Uttarakhand. So far, under the Uttarakhand Police Act, authorities have arrested 102 individuals as part of this safety campaign. Regular police patrolling now covers identified vulnerable locations, with authorities continuing to respond to school feedback.

City magistrate A.P. Bajpai emphasized the ongoing nature of the campaign, saying, “Periodic police patrolling is being done at the locations that the girls identified. Feedback has also been received from schools… rigorous action will be taken [in any areas still needing attention].”

Gender-Sensitive Outreach Led by Female Officers

In early September, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh formed a team of five female officers from various departments, including the police, to lead gender sensitisation workshops across schools. Led by nodal officer Richa Singh, Uttarakhand’s additional director of training and employment, the team conducted workshops to identify areas where girls felt unsafe and sought solutions directly from the students.

“Being a woman, I can understand when girls go out, parents have so many apprehensions, and it affects the children’s education and career. So, we thought of making a team of women officers to directly talk to the girls and ask them where they feel unsafe and how we can make that area safer,” said Singh.

During these sessions, students shared reports of being harassed at auto-rickshaw stands, inside auto-rickshaws, and outside schools and shopping malls, highlighting the urgent need for intervention.

Standard Operating Procedures

Based on the feedback from students, the district administration developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that outlines immediate and preventative actions. Under the SOP, police have conducted raids, particularly targeting individuals drinking at roadside eateries, and have taken action against groups loitering near schools, coaching centers, abandoned plots, and roadsides without valid reasons.

Furthermore, authorities have issued citations to 28 property owners whose vacant lots have become gathering spots for “nuisance” activities, instructing them to secure these properties. Regular police patrols will now cover these areas to deter unlawful gatherings.

Improving Auto-Rickshaw and Vendor Regulations

To make public transportation safer, the district administration has initiated a verification drive for all rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and roadside vendors. As part of new regulations, khaki uniforms will be mandatory for auto drivers starting in December, and identity cards are being distributed to improve accountability among drivers.

Community Awareness and Preventive Measures in Schools

Beyond enforcement, the administration is taking preventive steps to address underlying issues. The SOP recommends running Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) awareness programs in schools to educate boys on appropriate behavior. Additionally, the administration has collaborated with the Haldwani Municipal Corporation to improve street lighting at 106 identified locations, with plans for further installations to reduce dark and unsafe areas.

Night-Time Loitering and Community Helplines

In response to reports of “night-time loitering,” the administration has introduced counseling sessions for young people found wandering late at night without a clear purpose. District Magistrate Vandana Singh affirmed the long-term commitment to these efforts, stating, “We will intensify these exercises in the coming days. It will be a continuous process.”

To ensure students are aware of resources available to them, helpline numbers are being displayed prominently on auto-rickshaws, in schools, and in public areas, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to creating a safer environment for all.