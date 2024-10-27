Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
RG Kar College And Hospital Case: Junior Doctors In West Bengal Demand Justice With CBI March

The mass convention, hosted at RG Kar Medical College, witnessed powerful speeches and a collective call for transparency in the ongoing investigation.

After suspending their hunger strike, junior doctors in West Bengal are intensifying their campaign for justice following the tragic death of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. At a convention held on Saturday, doctors from state-run medical institutions, civil society representatives, and public figures from the Bengali entertainment industry came together to address their concerns. They announced plans for a protest march to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata on October 30 to demand answers.

Uniting for Justice

The mass convention, hosted at RG Kar Medical College, witnessed powerful speeches and a collective call for transparency in the ongoing investigation. Dr. Aniket Mahato, one of the protest organizers, voiced the frustrations of many. “It has been over two and a half months since our colleague’s death, and yet, there is no clarity on who is responsible,” Mahato said. To amplify their demands, a candlelight vigil and fire torch rally followed the convention, symbolizing their call for justice.

A Convention of Solidarity

The six-hour event included speeches from 32 representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), alongside prominent civil society members. Speakers highlighted the pressing need for safety and accountability within state-run hospitals, where many believe a culture of intimidation has hindered justice. Dr. Debasish Halder noted, “Our initial protest has transformed into a larger movement. We still don’t know what happened in the hospital seminar hall, but the support we’ve received has been overwhelming.”

 Ending the Hunger Strike, But Not the Fight

The junior doctors’ hunger strike, initiated on October 5, concluded on October 21 following discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who pledged to address their concerns. However, the doctors allege that attempts were made to conceal information about the incident, suggesting that those responsible might be shielded. Dr. Kinjal Nanda explained, “We insisted on a magisterial inquiry to uncover the truth. This movement is not just about one case; it’s about ensuring justice and systemic reform.”

As the protest march to the CBI office approaches, junior doctors and their supporters remain determined to keep the issue in the spotlight, urging the authorities to deliver justice for the RG Kar victim and create a safer environment in the medical field.

