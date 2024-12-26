Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Nation To Observe 7-Day National Mourning To Honour Manmohan Singh: Reports

The Indian government has declared seven days of national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. His last rites will be held with full state honours, and all government programs for Friday will be cancelled.

The Indian government has declared a seven-day national mourning period after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 on Thursday. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours, according to sources.

All activities scheduled by the government on Friday stand cancelled. Further, according to official sources, the Union Cabinet would meet at 11 a.m. on Friday.

No Official Entertainment

During the national mourning, the National Flag shall be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in India. There shall be no official entertainment during this period of mourning.

Legacy Of Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh served India as Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014 and as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 under PV Narasimha Rao’s government. He is said to have led India through the process of liberalizing its economy, which had a significant impact when he presented his first Union Budget in 1991.

ALSO READ | Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader Who Transformed India’s Economy

Manmohan Singh

