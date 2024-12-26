Nation To Observe 7-Day National Mourning To Honour Manmohan Singh: Reports

The Indian government has declared seven days of national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. His last rites will be held with full state honours, and all government programs for Friday will be cancelled.

All activities scheduled by the government on Friday stand cancelled. Further, according to official sources, the Union Cabinet would meet at 11 a.m. on Friday.

No Official Entertainment

During the national mourning, the National Flag shall be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in India. There shall be no official entertainment during this period of mourning.

All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours: GoI sources pic.twitter.com/0yjEv1diDq — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

Legacy Of Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh served India as Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014 and as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 under PV Narasimha Rao’s government. He is said to have led India through the process of liberalizing its economy, which had a significant impact when he presented his first Union Budget in 1991.

