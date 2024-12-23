National Farmers’ Day: Why Is Kisan Diwas Observed on Birth Anniversary of Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh?

Every year on December 23, India celebrates National Farmers’ Day, or Kisan Diwas, to honor the unwavering dedication of farmers and their role in nation-building. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a visionary leader and advocate for agricultural reform.

National Farmers’ Day, popularly known as ‘Kisan Diwas,’ is observed annually on December 23 to recognize the invaluable contributions of farmers to the nation. This date holds special significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s fifth prime minister and a stalwart advocate for farmers’ welfare.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his tributes to the late leader, tweeting, “Humble tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary! Best wishes to all on ‘Farmer’s Day.’ Chaudhary Charan Singh struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited, deprived, neglected, and food-giving farmer brothers.”

Chaudhary Charan Singh: The Champion of Farmers

A Legacy Rooted in Agriculture

India, an agrarian economy, owes much of its progress to the visionaries who shaped its agricultural policies. Chaudhary Charan Singh, affectionately called the “champion of India’s peasants,” dedicated his life to uplifting farmers and advocating for their rights. His leadership brought significant awareness to the critical role farmers play in sustaining the economy.

Recognition of His Contributions

In 2001, the Union government officially declared December 23 as ‘Kisan Diwas’ to honor Singh’s pivotal role in advancing Indian agriculture. His efforts led to widespread development in the sector, benefiting countless farming communities across the nation.

Transformative Reforms by Chaudhary Charan Singh

Roots in Uttar Pradesh

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, into a family of peasants, Chaudhary Charan Singh’s connection to rural India was profound. His contributions extended beyond agriculture to India’s freedom struggle, with a vision to transform rural livelihoods through comprehensive reforms.

Pioneering Land Reforms

As a leader, Singh introduced groundbreaking legislation aimed at improving the lives of farmers. Notable among these were the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939, the Zamindari Abolition Act of 1950, and the Land Holding Act of 1960. These reforms addressed critical issues such as farmer indebtedness and land redistribution, bringing relief to thousands of cultivators.

Impact on Farmers’ Lives

His policies alleviated the burden of exploitative moneylenders and significantly reduced farmer suicides. Singh’s initiatives also fostered uniformity in agricultural practices, enabling better management and growth in the sector.

A Lasting Legacy

Although Chaudhary Charan Singh passed away in 1980, his impact on Indian agriculture remains indelible. His dedication is commemorated at the ‘Kisan Ghat’ in New Delhi’s Raj Ghat, a memorial symbolizing his lifelong commitment to the farming community.

Also Read: National Farmers’ Day 2024: History Of Kisan Diwas, Significance And More