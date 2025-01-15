Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

NCW Takes Immediate Action On Women’s Safety Following Tragic Pune Murder

The committee, led by Meenakshi Negi, Dr. B.K. Sinha, and R. Sreelekha, began its investigation by meeting senior police officials and the victim's family.

NCW Takes Immediate Action On Women’s Safety Following Tragic Pune Murder

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for urgent measures to address women’s safety following a tragic incident in Pune, where a woman working at a BPO was brutally murdered by her colleague over a financial dispute. The NCW, taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, has formed a Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the matter and propose preventive measures, according to a press release issued by the Commission.

The committee, comprising Meenakshi Negi, Dr. B.K. Sinha, and R. Sreelekha, arrived in Pune on Tuesday to begin their investigation. They met with senior police officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Pune, who briefed them on the progress of the investigation. The police confirmed that the accused was apprehended at the scene of the crime.

In an effort to provide support to the victim’s family, the committee met with her sister and father, offering assurances of all possible assistance from both the NCW and local authorities. The committee also convened with the Municipal Commissioner of Pune and the District Collector to discuss financial aid for the victim’s family and ensure their safety.

Highlighted Media Coverage

The committee emphasized the importance of responsible media coverage of such sensitive incidents, urging that the dignity and privacy of the victim’s family be preserved during reporting. Additionally, the committee visited the crime scene and held a detailed meeting with the management of the company where the incident took place. They also interacted with employees to understand internal safety protocols and discuss improvements.

The NCW’s Fact-Finding Committee will continue its investigation and present its final findings and recommendations in due course. The Commission reiterated its commitment to improving women’s safety across the country and ensuring justice for the victim’s family.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma Detained In Connection With Rs 2,161 Crore Liquor Scam

Filed under

PUNE Pune murder case

Advertisement

Also Read

FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 After Decades Of Health Concerns—What This Means For Your Food And Medicine

FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 After Decades Of Health Concerns—What This Means For Your...

Hero Launches 2025 Destini 125 At An Attractive Price Of Rs 80,450

Hero Launches 2025 Destini 125 At An Attractive Price Of Rs 80,450

From Pesticides To Heavy Metals: How Environmental Pollutants Can Trigger Blood Cancer

From Pesticides To Heavy Metals: How Environmental Pollutants Can Trigger Blood Cancer

US Inflation Rises To 2.9% In December 2024, Impacting Dollar And Fed’s Policy Outlook

US Inflation Rises To 2.9% In December 2024, Impacting Dollar And Fed’s Policy Outlook

Delhi-NCR Faces Severe Air Quality Crisis, GRAP IV Restrictions Reinstated To Combat Pollution

Delhi-NCR Faces Severe Air Quality Crisis, GRAP IV Restrictions Reinstated To Combat Pollution

Entertainment

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox