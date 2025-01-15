NCW Takes Immediate Action On Women’s Safety Following Tragic Pune Murder

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for urgent measures to address women’s safety following a tragic incident in Pune, where a woman working at a BPO was brutally murdered by her colleague over a financial dispute. The NCW, taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, has formed a Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the matter and propose preventive measures, according to a press release issued by the Commission.

The committee, comprising Meenakshi Negi, Dr. B.K. Sinha, and R. Sreelekha, arrived in Pune on Tuesday to begin their investigation. They met with senior police officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Pune, who briefed them on the progress of the investigation. The police confirmed that the accused was apprehended at the scene of the crime.

In an effort to provide support to the victim’s family, the committee met with her sister and father, offering assurances of all possible assistance from both the NCW and local authorities. The committee also convened with the Municipal Commissioner of Pune and the District Collector to discuss financial aid for the victim’s family and ensure their safety.

The committee emphasized the importance of responsible media coverage of such sensitive incidents, urging that the dignity and privacy of the victim’s family be preserved during reporting. Additionally, the committee visited the crime scene and held a detailed meeting with the management of the company where the incident took place. They also interacted with employees to understand internal safety protocols and discuss improvements.

The NCW’s Fact-Finding Committee will continue its investigation and present its final findings and recommendations in due course. The Commission reiterated its commitment to improving women’s safety across the country and ensuring justice for the victim’s family.

(With ANI Inputs)

