Former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma Detained In Connection With Rs 2,161 Crore Liquor Scam

In a dramatic development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested 71-year-old Congress MLA and former excise minister, Kawasi Lakhma, on Wednesday in connection with a massive liquor scam worth an estimated Rs 2,161 crore. Lakhma, a prominent leader from Chhattisgarh, strongly rejected the allegations, claiming he was being implicated in a fabricated case.

The arrest follows a series of raids by the ED on December 28 at multiple locations, including Lakhma’s residences and those of his son, Harish Lakhma, across Raipur, Sukma, and Dhamtari districts. The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering connected to the liquor scam.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Lakhma maintains his innocence. Speaking to reporters before his court appearance, Lakhma denied any wrongdoing, stating, “Neither any document nor a single penny was found during the raids. I am being sent to jail in a false case.”

Lakhma was questioned by the ED following the raids, and after a medical check-up, he was produced in court. The case has drawn significant attention in the state as it involves a high-profile political figure, adding to the ongoing scrutiny of Chhattisgarh’s excise policies.

In the wake of Lakhma’s arrest, political tensions have escalated, with supporters of the Congress party rallying behind their leader, while critics demand accountability for the alleged financial irregularities. As the investigation progresses, the public awaits further developments on the case.

