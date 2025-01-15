Mahindra XEV 7e Leaked Video Unveils Stunning Design And Features Ahead Of Launch | Watch

Mahindra's upcoming XEV 7e, the all-electric equivalent of the XUV700, brings cutting-edge technology and luxury with a three-row seating configuration and advanced features like ADAS Level 2. Expected to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this SUV showcases Mahindra's commitment to redefining electric mobility.

Mahindra has unveiled two new Electric Origin SUVs, BE 6 and XEV 9e, in November 2024, and now the spotlight shifts to the highly anticipated XEV 7e, the all-electric equivalent of the XUV700. Ahead of its potential debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, a recently leaked simulation video reveals the design and features of the production-spec XEV 7e.

Exterior Highlights: Striking Design Tweaks

The XEV 7e retains the familiar silhouette of the XUV700 but introduces several distinct features, including:

A blanked-out front grille paired with vertically stacked LED headlamps.

L-shaped LED DRLs spanning the bonnet width.

Aerodynamic wheels for improved efficiency and range.

At the rear, LED taillights are connected by an LED stripe, with chrome accents on the faux diffuser enhancing the premium look.

Interior Features: Luxury and Technology Combined

The XEV 7e’s interior design, heavily influenced by the XEV 9e, accommodates three rows of seating, including captain seats in the middle and third row. The feature-rich cabin includes:

Three digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated powered seats.

Advanced safety features like ADAS Level 2, multiple airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Wireless charging and a dual-spoke steering wheel for added convenience.

Powertrain: Battery and Performance Expectations

While official specifications are yet to be released, the XEV 7e is expected to offer:

Two battery options: 59kWh and 79kWh, paired with a single rear-wheel motor.

Potential dual-motor AWD configuration for enhanced performance.

Bookings and Launch Timeline

Mahindra plans to open bookings for selected variants of BE 6 and XEV 7e on February 14, 2025, signaling a major milestone in its Electric Origin SUV lineup.

