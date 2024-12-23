New Twist In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

The recent report indicates that there were no signs of a struggle in the seminar room where the victim’s body was found. Instead, blood stains were found only on the mattress, specifically on the victim’s head and lower abdomen.

New twist in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. The Central Forensic Laboratory submitted an explosive report to the CBI. Is the seminar hall where victim’s body was found the actual place? Or did the murder and rape happen somewhere else? According to sources, in a 12-page report to the CBI, the CFSL said there was no sign of scuffle in the seminar room. Only the mattress was found to have blood stains on the head and lower abdomen. From which it is clear that the victim’s body was brought from somewhere and laid on a mattress. As a result, blood stains were found in two specific places.