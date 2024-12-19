RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Parents Of Doctor Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Fresh Probe

The parents of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have approached the Calcutta High Court on Thursday seeking a fresh investigation into the case.

Their petition, filed on December 19, 2024, expresses a lack of confidence in the ongoing probe and requests the court’s intervention to ensure justice for their daughter.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the family’s lawyer to include the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), currently handling the case, as a party in the petition. The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The victim’s body was discovered on August 9, 2024, in the seminar room of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, triggering widespread protests. On December 13, a Sealdah court granted bail to two accused in the case—former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station’s officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal. Their lawyers argued that the CBI had failed to file charge sheets against them within the statutory 90-day period.

Sandip Ghosh faced allegations of tampering with evidence, while Abhijit Mondal was accused of delaying the registration of an FIR after the victim’s body was found. Their release on bail has reignited protests in Kolkata, with many questioning the progress of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the CBI has filed a charge sheet against the primary accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer working with the local police. According to the charge sheet, Roy committed the crime while the victim was resting in the hospital’s seminar room during a break.

In response to the tragedy, a doctors’ forum in Bengal has launched a scholarship to honor the victim’s legacy, underscoring the need for systemic changes to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals.

The case continues to draw attention, with the victim’s family and supporters demanding a thorough and impartial investigation to bring all responsible parties to justice.

