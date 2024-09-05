Shocking Revelations Made By Bengaluru Police In Renukaswamy Murder Case, Check What Chargesheet Says?

In a major update regarding the Renukaswamy murder case, Bengaluru police have recently made startling revelations in their chargesheet.

In its chargesheet submitted to the court on Wednesday, the Bengaluru police alleged that Renukaswamy, who was murdered in June, was subjected to electric shocks.

Additionally, blood stains found on the clothing and slippers of the prime accused, Pavithra Gowda and Darshan Thoogudeepa, matched the victim’s DNA.

Megger Device, CCTV Footage & Evidence

The 3,991-page chargesheet reveals, that the Megger device, found among the evidence, belonged to one of the accused, Dhanaraj.

The police noted that the blood stains on the clothes and slippers of Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda matched Renukaswamy’s DNA, confirming their presence at the crime scene. Moreover, Pavithra Gowda’s slippers also had Renukaswamy’s blood stains.

Following the submission of the chargesheet, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda stated that the case had been thoroughly investigated, though some reports are still pending from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad. “It is a watertight chargesheet, and all the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports from Bengaluru have been received. Some electronic devices were sent to CFSL, and we are awaiting a complete report,” said Dayananda.

Brief Information on the Renukaswamy Murder Case

For those unfamiliar with the case, on June 9, an unidentified body was found in a drain beside a Salarpuria Sattva Anugraha apartment on Outer Ring Road. Initially, Kamakshipalya police registered a murder case and attempted to identify the victim. Later, three men—Raghavendra, Karthik alias Kappe, and Nikhil Nayak—surrendered, claiming they killed Renukaswamy over a financial dispute.

A police officer noted, “After establishing the victim’s identity, we checked the Call Details Records (CDR) of the accused and the victim. The records were confusing. Renukaswamy, from Chitradurga, had no apparent reason to visit Bengaluru or the temporary shed near R.R. Nagar, 10 km from where his body was found. Further investigations revealed that Renukaswamy was abducted on Thoogudeepa’s orders and killed in the shed.”

Why Was He Killed?

The alleged motive for the murder was Renukaswamy sending lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda. The police have gathered data from Gowda’s phone and Instagram, as Renukaswamy’s mobile phone was not recovered from the location where the body was found.

According to the investigation, Thoogudeepa was initially unaware of the lewd messages sent by Renukaswamy.

Hence, Puttaswamy & Vinay informed Thoogudeepa about the messages, and on his orders, Raghavendra, Jagadeesh, and Ravi Shankar abducted Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, brought him to Bengaluru, and detained him in a shed in R.R. Nagar.

Puttaswamy then informed Thoogudeepa, who was with Vinay and Pradosh. They later went to Pavithra Gowda’s residence, where enraged also assaulted Renukaswamy.