7 Parappana Agrahara Jail Officials Suspended After Viral Photo of Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

Seven officials from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail have been suspended following the circulation of a photograph showing Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody for the Renukaswamy murder case, socializing with three others. Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar confirmed the suspensions to Republic Kannada.

The officials suspended include Jailers Sharanappa and Prabhu, Assistant Jailers Tippeswamy and Shrikanth, Head Wardens Venkatapathy Korti and Sampath Kumar, and Warden Basappa Geli.

The viral image depicts Darshan, who is held at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, sitting casually with a cigarette and coffee cup in an open area. Reports suggest that those with him include Wilson Garden Naga, a known rowdy sheeter, as well as inmates Nagaraj and Kulla Seena. Additionally, a video purportedly showing Darshan speaking over a video call has emerged.

It remains unconfirmed whether the photo and video were taken within the jail or at another time, and there is speculation that they might be altered.

Kashinath S. Shivanagowdru, the father of the deceased Renukaswamy, has called for a thorough investigation and strict action against those involved. He expressed shock at the image, questioning if Darshan was receiving special treatment rather than being confined properly. “Seeing Darshan with others, smoking and drinking tea, raises doubts about whether he is really in jail. A jail should remain a place of confinement, not resemble a resort. He should be treated like other prisoners,” Kashinath said.

He also noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and police officials had promised justice. “The guilty must be punished to bring peace to my son’s soul. We are deeply hurt, and it appears Darshan is enjoying his time in jail. Despite this, we still have faith in the police and government,” he added.

The opposition BJP has expressed concern, demanding clarification from the Home Minister on whether Parappana Agrahara jail is a “prison or a palace.” BJP leader and MLC N. Ravi Kumar criticized the alleged preferential treatment, stating, “This reflects poorly on Congress’s administration and underscores the worsening law and order situation in the state. The Home department has failed. The government must investigate and address the issue to prevent future occurrences.”

Darshan, along with 16 others including his friend Pavithra Gowda, remains in judicial custody related to the Renukaswamy murder case. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda recently announced that the final report in the case will be presented to the court soon after the remaining forensic reports are received.

