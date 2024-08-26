Indian Coast Guard’s Swift Action Saves 11 From Sinking Merchant Ship

In a coordinated sea-air search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 11 people from a sinking merchant vessel on Sunday night. The vessel was en route from Kolkata to Port Blair when it encountered trouble.

The rescue mission was carried out under challenging sea conditions by Coast Guard ships Sarang and Amogh, supported by a Dornier aircraft. The merchant vessel, MV ITT Puma, sank 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the operation was unprecedented in its speed and coordination. “The Indian Coast Guard conducted a swift night operation, rescuing 11 lives in a coordinated sea-air Search and Rescue (SAR) operation. MV ITT Puma reportedly sank 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island while on its way from Kolkata to Port Blair.

MUST READ: Revanth Reddy Unveils Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project In Telangana

Indian Coast Guard ships Sarang and Amogh, along with a CG Dornier aircraft, undertook this operation in extremely inclement sea conditions,” the ICG stated in a post on X.

Earlier on August 24, the Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft detected the IFB Angel adrift due to an engine defect about 70 km southeast of Diu. This information was relayed to the ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Sub Centre (MRCSC) at Pipavav. The ICG ship Rajratan was diverted to assist the distressed IFB, which had 9 crew members, amid rough seas. The boat was safely towed to Jafarabad.

On August 18, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He also virtually launched the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre at Chennai Port and the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry.

These new facilities aim to enhance maritime security and improve responses to emergencies. The state-of-the-art Centre is equipped with the latest technology for distress monitoring through terrestrial and satellite systems, advanced communication systems for real-time alert management, and highly-trained personnel specializing in Search & Rescue procedures. The facilities underscore the Government’s commitment to protecting lives and ensuring swift responses in critical situations.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Over 94% Telecom Services Restored In Flood-Hit Tripura As DoT And TSPs Step Up Efforts