India and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties: Key to India’s 2047 Vision, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India is determined to become a developed country by 2047, and its partnership with Japan will be crucial in achieving this vision, particularly in the fields of defence technology and industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Tuesday. He made these remarks during the third round of the India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting held in New Delhi.

Rajnath Singh emphasized that the bilateral ties between India and Japan have strengthened across various domains. “Bilateral relations between the two nations have grown significantly. Defence has emerged as a key pillar in these relations. We aim to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence,” he said.

“Building domestic defence capabilities is a vital aspect of this vision. In the realm of defence technology and industry, our partnership with Japan will play a significant role in realizing this vision,” he added.

Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa participated in the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was also present.

Jaishankar highlighted that the cooperation between India and Japan is framed within the broader context of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. “For India, this aligns naturally with our Act East policy. The scope of our activities and interests east of India has been steadily expanding,” he remarked.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Japan’s Defence and Foreign Ministers. PM Modi reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan partnership in fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in defence and security ties between the two nations.

“Delighted to meet Japanese Foreign Minister @Kamikawa_Yoko and Defence Minister @kihara_minoru ahead of the 3rd India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting. Took stock of the progress made in India-Japan defence and security ties. Reaffirmed the role India-Japan partnership plays in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The previous two rounds of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meetings were held in New Delhi in 2019 and in Tokyo in 2022.

