Revanth Reddy Unveils Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project In Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Hare Krishna Tower, which will stand 430 feet tall, in Kokapet.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the conservation of ponds by HYDRA has been undertaken as a significant responsibility for the public interest and future generations, free from political pressure. He noted that Hyderabad, once known as a city of lakes, would be restored to its former glory.

Reddy highlighted the importance of protecting natural resources to prevent disasters and ensure the survival of future generations, likening the effort to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and Lord Krishna’s guidance in the protection of Dharma.

Reddy pointed out that Hyderabad was developed as a city of ponds by rulers less than a century ago. However, he lamented that the current exploitation includes building farmhouses near ponds and polluting water bodies with wastewater. He stated that ignoring these issues would render public representatives ineffective.

The government’s efforts to combat pond encroachment are inspired by Lord Krishna’s teachings to Arjuna in the Kurukshetra war, and are motivated by a commitment to future generations rather than political gains.

During the foundation puja of Anantasesha, Chief Minister Reddy expressed that the Hare Krishna Heritage Building in Kokapet, which has become a concrete jungle, would spread spirituality worldwide. He also mentioned plans to collaborate with the Hare Krishna Foundation to provide meals at Osmania, Gandhi, NIMS, and other government hospitals.

The foundation puja was attended by state ministers, public representatives, Hare Krishna movement organizers, and devotees.

