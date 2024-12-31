Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
New Year’s Eve Travel Tips: Delhi Metro And Traffic Advisory For December 31

Delhi Police has issued an advisory on the traffic control on New Year's Eve focusing mainly on areas of Connaught Place, India Gate, and Hauz Khas, but no blanket restrictions were mentioned, only additional man-power being deployed. Exits from the Delhi Metro would be closed at Rajiv Chowk after 9 PM.

Delhi Police has released a detailed traffic advisory in advance of the year-end celebrations to ensure that New Year celebrations are carried out in a smooth and safe manner across the city. This is because popular spots such as Connaught Place, India Gate, and Hauz Khas are expected to be packed with people. The administration is taking necessary measures for traffic management and public safety.

For efficient traffic regulation, the Delhi Police has placed around 2,500 personnel. The force will coordinate with about 250 teams to check and deter drunken driving, which is one of the major concerns on New Year’s eve. As the celebrations are expected to continue till late in the night, the Delhi Police will be well-equipped to handle heavy traffic volumes in the city.

Particular attention will be paid to Connaught Place, which is one of the favorite meeting places, where the traffic regulation would come into effect from 8 PM till after midnight. During this time, no vehicle would be allowed to enter Connaught Place beyond certain points like Mandi House and Bengali Market. The vehicles will be allowed to enter only those vehicles, which possess valid entry passes for inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place.

Parking Prohibition Along Connaught Place

Parking will be prohibited at specified places along Connaught Place. Stalls shall be available at Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk and Mandi House on a first come first served basis. Vehicles parked in restricted areas without permission would be towed away and appropriate penalty levied. Commuters are requested to comply with these restrictions to avoid hardships.

Delhi Metro Advisory for New Year’s Eve

Moreover, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued specific guidelines for passengers traveling on New Year’s Eve. The exit after 9 PM will be restricted as the area surrounding the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station may not accommodate too much overcrowding, but entry still allowed up to the last train.

“The exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards, as per police advice to manage congestion. Entry will remain open till the last train departs,” said the DMRC in its advisory. Commuters need to plan their journey well in advance so as to avoid the hassle.

Alternate Routes And Travel Tips

Alternate routes for travelers going to the New Delhi Railway Station have been recommended, such as Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, and Rani Jhansi Road. The authorities have also asked people to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan because traffic is expected to be very heavy in those areas.

ALSO READ | Delhi’s AQI Returns To ‘Moderate’ Category After December’s Record Rain; Check Weather Forecast For New Year’s Eve

