As India heads towards its union budget for the year 2025, NewsX, as part of its show 'Statistically Speaking', carried out a budget survey to understand the sentiments of the people of the country.

When asked if the people were “happy with the state of the economy?” the survey results showed that public opinion was divided. 53% of respondents said they were satisfied, 39% said they were not, and 8% said they were not sure. The response, while largely imbalanced, painted a clear picture of what the people felt about the Indian economy. Further, when the people were asked if they thought the income tax should be further reduced as the new budget gets announced on February 1, an overwhelming 70% said yes. However, 26% of respondents opposed the idea and the remaining 4% were unsure.

Should Income Tax Be Reduced Further? NewsX Budget Survey Results Reflect

Income tax that had been previously reduced has brought relief for a great deal of people; however, it still continues to be a problem for a large part of the people belonging to the middle class. “Half our salaries are spent paying taxes and the other half is spent in paying the EMIs and instalments; it doesn’t leave any space for savings when you come from a middle-class household,” a taxpayer had indulged in why they would still want the tax to be further reduced. The middle class has been the one bearing the brunt of the income tax for the most part of their lives and the survey results largely reflect that.

When the survey asked the people what they felt about the corruption levels in the country lately, their response reflected their positive sentiments. With 50% of the respondents agreeing that corruption in India had in fact reduced a great deal in the last ten years during the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the people of India have voiced their happiness with the government in power. Nonetheless, there were also people who were not convinced of the same, with 47% of the respondents denying the question and the remaining 3% being unsure.

India Hopeful for Economic Outlook in 2025 As Per NewsX Budget Survey

The survey also touched on changes in family income over the past five years; 34% of respondents reported an increase, while 36% saw no change, and 30% experienced a decline. And finally, looking ahead, 48% of respondents were optimistic about the economy in 2025, 31% were neutral, and 21% were pessimistic.

The survey posed some very important questions for the people of the nation, and their response was a clear indication that they are very satisfied with the current government in power, the BJP, and their work across the country. Their positive outlook towards the economy of India in 2025 reflects hopefulness for their future and they hope that their needs and requests for the income tax reduction will be heard and catered to as the government prepares to release its union budget for the financial year 2025.