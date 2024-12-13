Not All’s Well Within MVA? Shiv Sena (UBT) Likely To Go Solo In BMC polls; Congress Says ‘Their Choice’

This marks the latest twist in the MVA saga, with leaders from both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress making contrasting statements on the possibility of a united front for the BMC elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has sparked fresh speculation about the party’s strategy for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, hinting that the party may go solo. In a recent statement, Raut emphasized that these elections, unlike state and national polls, offer Shiv Sena (UBT) an opportunity to strengthen its local base. He added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has yet to make a decision on contesting the elections together.

Why is Raut Pushing for a Solo Campaign?

Raut explained that local elections, particularly the BMC polls, present a unique chance for the party to focus on building its grassroots support without the constraints of alliance politics. His statement reflects a growing sentiment within the Shiv Sena (UBT) that they should reconnect with their traditional supporters. Some party leaders feel that the alliance with the Congress and NCP diluted Shiv Sena’s core Hindutva ideology, resulting in setbacks in previous state elections.

Raut’s message was clear: “Those who want to contest independently should go ahead.” He seemed to advocate for a more independent approach, distancing the party from the political dynamics that shaped the recent assembly elections.

Congress Responds: ‘Their Choice’

In response, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar dismissed Raut’s remarks, suggesting they were born out of frustration. “It’s the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s choice if they want to go solo,” Wadettiwar said. He also reiterated that Congress is open to an alliance but expressed the need for clarity on Raut’s position.

This marks the latest twist in the MVA saga, with leaders from both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress making contrasting statements on the possibility of a united front for the BMC elections.

Ambadas Danve’s View on Going Independent

Raut’s comments echo those of Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Danve had earlier argued that the Shiv Sena (UBT) should forge its path in the BMC elections, no longer relying on an alliance. This line of thinking seems to be gaining traction among Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, who feel that the party must focus on rebuilding its identity rather than pursuing power at any cost.

BMC Elections: A Crucial Test for Shiv Sena (UBT)

The BMC elections are particularly critical for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Historically, the party has used the BMC’s vast resources to consolidate its influence in Mumbai, and losing control of the corporation would severely undermine its political standing.

However, the challenge of going solo is significant. While the party could strengthen its ties with the ‘Marathi manoos’ (local Marathi-speaking) voter base, it risks being sidelined in a three-way contest with the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The recent defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the MVA alliance was trounced, shows how difficult it could be for Shiv Sena (UBT) to go it alone.

The Path Forward: Risks and Rewards

Shiv Sena (UBT) faces a dilemma: going solo could allow it to rebuild its core base, but it also opens the door to the risk of isolation. The party is still reeling from its performance in the state polls, where it emerged as the top performer among MVA allies with only 20 seats. The Congress and NCP (SP) fared even worse, securing just 16 and 10 seats, respectively.

For the Thackeray family, the BMC elections aren’t just about political capital—they represent a fight for survival. Losing control of the corporation would be a huge blow, but navigating the BMC elections without the support of MVA allies could be an even greater challenge.

The MVA’s Future Hangs in the Balance

As Shiv Sena (UBT) considers its next steps, the MVA’s future hangs in the balance. The upcoming BMC elections will not only determine the fate of the alliance but could also shape the party’s long-term strategy in Maharashtra. Whether the Shiv Sena (UBT) chooses to stay with the MVA or ventures out independently, the stakes are high, and the political landscape in Maharashtra remains as unpredictable as ever.

