Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

NPP Exits Manipur Government, Cites Failure To Restore Normalcy

NPP withdraws support from BJP-led Manipur government, citing failure to address the ongoing crisis and restore normalcy in the state.

NPP Exits Manipur Government, Cites Failure To Restore Normalcy
In a significant political development, the National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn its support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur, accusing Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s administration of failing to address the ongoing crisis in the state.

The announcement was made via a letter addressed to BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda by NPP National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The letter, issued on Sunday, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur.

The letter highlighted the continued loss of innocent lives and the immense suffering endured by the people of Manipur due to the prolonged unrest. “The situation has further deteriorated, resulting in the loss of more innocent lives and immense suffering for the people of the state,” the letter stated.

Criticizing the state government’s failure to restore peace, Sangma added, “We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government, under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh, has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People’s Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led government in the state of Manipur, with immediate effect.”

MUST READ: Himalayan Echoes 2024: ‘It’s Just People At The End Of The Day”: Sujeev Shakya On Connection And Growth

The NPP currently holds seven MLA seats in the Manipur Assembly, making it a key ally of the BJP. The NPP legislators represent the constituencies of Kshetrigao, Wangoi, Oinam, Moirang, Kakching, Tadubi, and Tamenglong.

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 32 seats, followed by the NPP with seven seats. Other parties, including Congress, collectively accounted for 21 seats.

The withdrawal of NPP’s support could potentially weaken the BJP’s majority in the Assembly, although the party still maintains a slim margin of power.

Manipur has been grappling with escalating violence and unrest for months, with ethnic clashes and widespread discontent disrupting normalcy. The NPP’s withdrawal reflects growing dissatisfaction with the Biren Singh government’s approach to handling the situation.

Observers believe that the political fallout could have far-reaching implications for governance and stability in the state, as well as for BJP’s position in northeastern India.

The NPP’s decision to pull out of the BJP-led coalition marks a pivotal moment in Manipur’s ongoing political and social crisis. As the state continues to reel from the effects of violence, all eyes are on how the central and state governments respond to this latest political development.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Man ‘Walks Into’ His Own Memorial Service After Being Declared Dead, Family Says, ‘Couldn’t Believe Our Eyes’

Filed under

bjp coalition Chief Minister N Biren Singh Manipur Crisis NPP withdrawal
Advertisement

Also Read

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Luxury Cars, Zero Payment: How a Noida Couple Funded Their Lavish Lifestyle Through Fraud

Luxury Cars, Zero Payment: How a Noida Couple Funded Their Lavish Lifestyle Through Fraud

Maharashtra Elections: Voters Shift Focus From Party Loyalty To Local Candidates

Maharashtra Elections: Voters Shift Focus From Party Loyalty To Local Candidates

Magnus Carlsen And Kateryna Lagno Claim Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Titles

Magnus Carlsen And Kateryna Lagno Claim Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Titles

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox