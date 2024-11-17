NPP Exits Manipur Government, Cites Failure To Restore Normalcy

The announcement was made via a letter addressed to BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda by NPP National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The letter, issued on Sunday, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur.

The letter highlighted the continued loss of innocent lives and the immense suffering endured by the people of Manipur due to the prolonged unrest. “The situation has further deteriorated, resulting in the loss of more innocent lives and immense suffering for the people of the state,” the letter stated.

Criticizing the state government’s failure to restore peace, Sangma added, “We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government, under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh, has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People’s Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led government in the state of Manipur, with immediate effect.”

The NPP currently holds seven MLA seats in the Manipur Assembly, making it a key ally of the BJP. The NPP legislators represent the constituencies of Kshetrigao, Wangoi, Oinam, Moirang, Kakching, Tadubi, and Tamenglong.

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 32 seats, followed by the NPP with seven seats. Other parties, including Congress, collectively accounted for 21 seats.

The withdrawal of NPP’s support could potentially weaken the BJP’s majority in the Assembly, although the party still maintains a slim margin of power.

Manipur has been grappling with escalating violence and unrest for months, with ethnic clashes and widespread discontent disrupting normalcy. The NPP’s withdrawal reflects growing dissatisfaction with the Biren Singh government’s approach to handling the situation.

Observers believe that the political fallout could have far-reaching implications for governance and stability in the state, as well as for BJP’s position in northeastern India.

The NPP’s decision to pull out of the BJP-led coalition marks a pivotal moment in Manipur’s ongoing political and social crisis. As the state continues to reel from the effects of violence, all eyes are on how the central and state governments respond to this latest political development.

