Himalayan Echoes 2024: ‘It’s Just People At The End Of The Day”: Sujeev Shakya On Connection And Growth

The Himalayan Echoes 2024 Kumaon Festival of Literature and Arts, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism, provided a platform for profound dialogues on literature, culture, and human connections. Among the standout moments of the festival was a candid and insightful session featuring Sujeev Shakya, the founder of the Nepal Economic Forum and author of Unleashing Nepal.

Engaged in a heartfelt conversation with Nina Kler, Shakya shared his personal reflections on self-discovery, the role of gratitude, and the importance of human connections in shaping one’s journey.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Sujeev Shakya emphasized the importance of introspection:

“When I look at my own journey, it’s always about taking feedback, talking to others, and finding the gaps within yourself,” he remarked. He underlined that personal growth often stems from moments of pause and honest reflection.

Shakya highlighted the unique perspective gained from living in the Himalayas, saying:

“In the quest of my journey, I figured out that, at the end of the day, it’s just people. In the Himalayas, we try to understand people more deeply, and that’s where your journey becomes more and more interesting.”

MUST READ: ‘Urdu Poetry Celebrates Himalayas For Purity And Strength’: Rakshandha Jalil Speaks On Profound Presence Of Himalayas In Urdu Poetry At Himalayan Echoes

Speaking about the significance of gratitude, Shakya noted how his family and workplace provide him with a robust support system:

“I take breaks more frequently. My family and office are an amazing support system. Practicing gratitude adds to reflection every now and then, allowing you to see and fill those gaps.”

On the topic of mental health, Shakya expressed nuanced views, pointing to a shift in how it is perceived:

“Mental health, I think, is becoming fashionable. I also look at social and family structures. Basic fundamentals are missing. People are in silos of WhatsApp and Snapchat. For me, it’s about overcoming your own fears.”

He also emphasized the role of cultural and social dynamics in shaping individuals’ mental health journeys.

“Every individual is different. There’s so much cultural and social baggage we carry, creating intimidation. It’s important to understand people and make them comfortable,” he said.

The dialogue encapsulated the ethos of the Himalayan Echoes festival: fostering thoughtful exchanges that inspire personal and societal growth. Shakya’s words left the audience with a sense of purpose, emphasizing that self-discovery is deeply intertwined with understanding others and practicing gratitude.

As Himalayan Echoes continues to grow, it remains a beacon for conversations that bridge personal experiences with collective learning, celebrating the power of literature and human connection.

ALSO READ: Anju Khanna At Himalayan Echoes: Celebrating Ecology, Culture, And Food Traditions In Ramgarh