Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Gorge on Pauri-Almora; 20 Dead

In a tragic incident on Monday, a bus belonging to Garwal Motors plunged into a 200-meter deep gorge near Kupi in Uttarakhand, resulting in the deaths of at least twenty individuals. The bus was en route from Garhwal to Kumaon when it fell into the gorge near Marchula in the Almora district, according to District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, and the injured passengers are being transported to medical facilities for urgent care.

What happened?

The accident occurred while the bus was navigating the treacherous roads that characterize the region. There were approximately 40 passengers aboard at the time of the crash, raising concerns that the death toll could increase as rescue operations continue. Local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have rapidly arrived at the scene to assist in the search for survivors and to manage the recovery of those who perished in the tragic event.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A Garwal Motors Users’ bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Ramnagar at Pauri-Almora border. Deaths and injuries feared. Search and rescue operation underway. Details awaited. (Video: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/dzSgKw6tkF — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024

Government Response

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed his sorrow over the accident and the loss of life. He shared his condolences on social media platform X, stating, “Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district.”

He emphasized the importance of a swift response, directing the district administration to expedite relief and rescue efforts. “The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment,” Dhami added. He also indicated that plans are in place to airlift seriously injured passengers if necessary, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring that all victims receive prompt medical attention.

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

As the situation develops, teams continue to search the area for any additional victims and to provide aid to those affected by the accident. Emergency services are working diligently to transport the injured to hospitals while ensuring that the recovery process is conducted as efficiently as possible. The local community is also rallying to support the victims and their families during this difficult time.