Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Gorge on Pauri-Almora; 20 Dead

In a tragic incident on Monday, a bus belonging to Garwal Motors plunged into a 200-meter deep gorge near Kupi in Uttarakhand, resulting in the deaths of at least twenty individuals. The bus was en route from Garhwal to Kumaon when it fell into the gorge near Marchula in the Almora district, according to District […]

Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Gorge on Pauri-Almora; 20 Dead

In a tragic incident on Monday, a bus belonging to Garwal Motors plunged into a 200-meter deep gorge near Kupi in Uttarakhand, resulting in the deaths of at least twenty individuals. The bus was en route from Garhwal to Kumaon when it fell into the gorge near Marchula in the Almora district, according to District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, and the injured passengers are being transported to medical facilities for urgent care.

What happened?

The accident occurred while the bus was navigating the treacherous roads that characterize the region. There were approximately 40 passengers aboard at the time of the crash, raising concerns that the death toll could increase as rescue operations continue. Local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have rapidly arrived at the scene to assist in the search for survivors and to manage the recovery of those who perished in the tragic event.

Government Response

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed his sorrow over the accident and the loss of life. He shared his condolences on social media platform X, stating, “Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district.”

He emphasized the importance of a swift response, directing the district administration to expedite relief and rescue efforts. “The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment,” Dhami added. He also indicated that plans are in place to airlift seriously injured passengers if necessary, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring that all victims receive prompt medical attention.

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

As the situation develops, teams continue to search the area for any additional victims and to provide aid to those affected by the accident. Emergency services are working diligently to transport the injured to hospitals while ensuring that the recovery process is conducted as efficiently as possible. The local community is also rallying to support the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Filed under

casualties Garwal Motors Pauri-Almora Ramnagar Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Bus
Advertisement

Also Read

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox