Anju Khanna At Himalayan Echoes: Celebrating Ecology, Culture, And Food Traditions In Ramgarh

Nestled in the tranquil beauty of Nainital, the Himalayan Echoes 2024, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism, is currently unfolding at the historic Abbotsford Estate, bringing the mountains to life through an immersive celebration of art, culture, and the environment. This vibrant gathering is showcasing distinguished voices, local craftsmanship, and the breathtaking grandeur of the Himalayas. The Himalayan Echoes inaugarated on 16th November with the Bhutanese Folk Music.

With the 2024 edition taking place from November 16–17, the festival is hosting an array of engaging sessions and renowned speakers. Esteemed participants like Pema Samdrup, author Rohini Rana, and Vikas Swarup, author of Slumdog Millionaire, are captivating audiences with their insights and narratives.

The event’s theme, “Creativity, Art, Literature, Mountains” (C.A.L.M), is resonating strongly as discussions unfold on topics ranging from literature and cinema to wildlife conservation. Guests are visiting the Kumaon Bazaar, sampling local delicacies like madua bread and white rajma, and exploring wellness products and crafts infused with Himalayan spices like timur and jamboo.

Speaking at the Himalayan Echoes Festival on November 17, Anju Khanna offered an evocative glimpse into her book on the ecology, culture, and food traditions of Ramgarh. Her narrative painted a vivid picture of the region’s rich heritage while shedding light on its challenges and the need for a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity.

A Journey of Discovery

“Ramgarh has been a teacher to me,” Anju began, her voice resonating with affection. “I went there as a resource person, thinking I knew everything. But the mountains, the forests, and the people showed me how little I truly understood about life.”

Anju recalled her initial impression of the village’s children, who were immersed in the beauty of their natural surroundings. “They didn’t need me to teach them,” she said. “They already had a wealth of knowledge—the flora and fauna, the rhythms of the seasons, and an inherent understanding of their environment. All they needed was someone to value it with them.”

Reviving Traditions Through Food and Culture

Anju’s book explores the disconnect between traditional food practices and modern preferences. “I saw mothers making rotis for themselves while their children craved Maggi and burgers. Traditional dishes, once central to everyday life, are now reserved for festivals,” she explained.

Through community projects, Anju and her team worked to revive these traditions. “We taught the children how to grow what they eat, reconnecting them to the land and their heritage. The food of Ramgarh isn’t just sustenance; it’s a story of resilience and identity.”

She reflected on the broader implications of this disconnect. “When we lose our food traditions, we lose a part of our culture and ecology. It’s not just about eating—it’s about sustaining what makes us who we are.”

Ecology and Education: A New Perspective

Anju shared how the book delves into the need for a localized approach to education. “The children were learning about orangutans and camels—fascinating, yes, but far removed from their reality. Why not teach them about the flora and fauna they see every day? Why not help them solve the challenges they face in their environment?”

This philosophy led to the creation of curriculums tailored to the realities of Ramgarh, blending traditional practices with modern methods. “We wanted to make education dynamic and relevant, showing children how to apply knowledge to the world around them,” she said.

A Celebration of the Himalayas

Anju’s reflections on Ramgarh extended beyond its people to its fragile yet magnificent environment. “The Himalayas are both a gift and a responsibility,” she said. “Their fragility mirrors our own human vulnerabilities. Through this book, I wanted to capture their essence—not just as a backdrop but as a living, breathing part of our identity.”

She described the process of crafting the book as a labor of love, supported by friends and collaborators who shared her vision. “It wasn’t just about documenting traditions or ecology,” she said. “It was about creating a narrative that celebrates the interconnectedness of nature, culture, and human spirit.”

An Invitation to Reflect

Anju ended her talk with a heartfelt invitation to the audience. “This book is more than a collection of stories or traditions—it’s a call to reconnect with what truly matters. Whether it’s the food we eat, the culture we preserve, or the environment we protect, it’s all intertwined. And Ramgarh taught me that in its most beautiful, profound way.”

Her words left the audience inspired to delve deeper into their own connections with ecology, culture, and tradition—a testament to the enduring spirit of the Himalayas and the people who call them home.

