Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Manipur: Protesters Attack CM’s Residence After Bodies Of Two Women And Child Found

Inter-communal clashes in Manipur, which have been ongoing since May last year, have claimed 250 lives and displaced 60,000 people, driven by disputes over government quotas.

Manipur: Protesters Attack CM’s Residence After Bodies Of Two Women And Child Found

Inter-communal clashes in Manipur, which have been ongoing since May last year, have claimed 250 lives and displaced 60,000 people, driven by disputes over government quotas. On Saturday, fresh violence broke out after the bodies of six missing individuals were discovered in a river in Manipur.

Protestors Attack Ministers’ Homes, Burn Properties

Following the recovery of the bodies from the Barak River in Jiribam, protestors stormed the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs. The homes of ministers Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh, and Y Khemchand were targeted, with properties set on fire. One of the ministers affected was the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds in various areas of Imphal.

Government Imposes Curfew and Suspends Internet

To control the escalating violence, the government imposed indefinite curfew in five districts and temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services in affected areas of Imphal. Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi confirmed the two-day suspension starting at 5:15 pm on Saturday.

Discovery of Bodies Sparks Protests

The bodies of two women and a child, missing since Monday from a displaced persons’ camp, were found on Saturday, adding to the three bodies discovered the previous night. All six bodies, including three children, were recovered from Manipur’s Jiribam district and sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Military Action Demanded by Civil Groups

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society body, called for military action against militants within 24 hours. Tensions escalated further as a mob tried to storm the personal residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, resulting in clashes with security forces.

Arson and Further Unrest Reported

At least two churches and three houses were set on fire in Jiribam town by miscreants, while further reports of arson and the burning of additional structures were circulating, though they remain unverified.

Political Leaders React to the Situation

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi called the violence “deeply disturbing” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to help restore peace. The ongoing bloodshed has drawn national concern, especially after the killing of 10 tribal people.

Concern for Mizo Students and Request for AFSPA Review

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex student body of Mizoram, has raised concerns over the safety of Mizo students in violence-hit Manipur. Meanwhile, the Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the state, a law that has sparked controversy due to the powers it grants to the armed forces.

Escalating Tensions in Manipur

Since May last year, inter-communal clashes over government quotas and grants in jobs and education have left 250 people dead and displaced over 60,000 in Manipur, highlighting the region’s ongoing instability.

Read More : PM Modi Lands In Nigeria, Kicking Off Three-Nation Tour

Filed under

Attack On CM MANIPUR Manipur Protest
Advertisement

Also Read

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Luxury Cars, Zero Payment: How a Noida Couple Funded Their Lavish Lifestyle Through Fraud

Luxury Cars, Zero Payment: How a Noida Couple Funded Their Lavish Lifestyle Through Fraud

Maharashtra Elections: Voters Shift Focus From Party Loyalty To Local Candidates

Maharashtra Elections: Voters Shift Focus From Party Loyalty To Local Candidates

Magnus Carlsen And Kateryna Lagno Claim Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Titles

Magnus Carlsen And Kateryna Lagno Claim Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Titles

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox