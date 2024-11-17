Manipur: Protesters Attack CM’s Residence After Bodies Of Two Women And Child Found

Inter-communal clashes in Manipur, which have been ongoing since May last year, have claimed 250 lives and displaced 60,000 people, driven by disputes over government quotas.

Protestors Attack Ministers’ Homes, Burn Properties

Following the recovery of the bodies from the Barak River in Jiribam, protestors stormed the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs. The homes of ministers Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh, and Y Khemchand were targeted, with properties set on fire. One of the ministers affected was the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds in various areas of Imphal.

Government Imposes Curfew and Suspends Internet

To control the escalating violence, the government imposed indefinite curfew in five districts and temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services in affected areas of Imphal. Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi confirmed the two-day suspension starting at 5:15 pm on Saturday.

Discovery of Bodies Sparks Protests

The bodies of two women and a child, missing since Monday from a displaced persons’ camp, were found on Saturday, adding to the three bodies discovered the previous night. All six bodies, including three children, were recovered from Manipur’s Jiribam district and sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Military Action Demanded by Civil Groups

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society body, called for military action against militants within 24 hours. Tensions escalated further as a mob tried to storm the personal residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, resulting in clashes with security forces.

Arson and Further Unrest Reported

At least two churches and three houses were set on fire in Jiribam town by miscreants, while further reports of arson and the burning of additional structures were circulating, though they remain unverified.

Political Leaders React to the Situation

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi called the violence “deeply disturbing” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to help restore peace. The ongoing bloodshed has drawn national concern, especially after the killing of 10 tribal people.

Concern for Mizo Students and Request for AFSPA Review

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex student body of Mizoram, has raised concerns over the safety of Mizo students in violence-hit Manipur. Meanwhile, the Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the state, a law that has sparked controversy due to the powers it grants to the armed forces.

Escalating Tensions in Manipur

