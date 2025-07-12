LIVE TV
Home > India > Odisha: Tribal Couple Forced To Plough Field Like Bullocks For Marrying Against Family Wishes

Odisha: Tribal Couple Forced To Plough Field Like Bullocks For Marrying Against Family Wishes

A young couple in Odisha's Rayagada district were allegadly humiliated and punished by a village mob for not getting into a relationship and doing love marriage.

Young couple in Odisha humiliated (screengrab)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 16:21:43 IST

A young couple in Odisha’s Rayagada district’s Kanjamajodi village within Kalyansinghpur police limits, Lak Saraka and Kodia Saraka, were allegedly humiliated and punished by a village mob. According to the PTI, the mob was allegedly agitated with them for getting into a relationship and marrying against their family’s wishes. The villagers reportedly tied them to a yoke like bullocks and forced them to plough the farm land. A video of the same is circulating on the internet that also shows two men reportedly beating the couple with a stick. The authenticity of the video, however, couldn’t be verified.


After the punishment, the couple was also reportedly subjected to a purification ritual. They were then allegedly flogged out of the village and their whereabouts remain unknown. 

Why the villagers are against the marriage of Lak Saraka and Kodia Saraka?

As per some reports, the villagers were against this union, because the couple was related as maternal aunt and nephew. According to the tribal customs followed in many parts of Odisha, matrimonial alliances within the same clan are not allowed. It is because such relationships are considered equal to those between the siblings or close blood relatives. 

‘Inhuman’ says Rayagada sub-collector Ramesh Kumar Jena

Rayagada sub-collector Ramesh Kumar Jena has termed the incident inhuman in an interaction with the PTI. The sub-collector added that he will visit the village on Saturday to inquire about the incident. “Those found guilty during the inquiry will face legal action,” Jena said. According to officials, Kalyansinghpur police has registered a case in this regard and action will be taken against those who orchestrated the punishment. Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar told Times of India that the matter will be looked into. The SP added that a team will be sent to inquire about the incident and necessary action will be taken. 

