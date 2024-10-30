One Dead After Massive Fire Broke In Banquet Hall In Noida Sector 74

A massive fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Lotus Grenadier banquet hall in Noida’s Sector 74, tragically claiming the life of an electrician and leaving the property in ruins.

A massive fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Lotus Grenadier banquet hall in Noida’s Sector 74, tragically claiming the life of an electrician and leaving the property in ruins. The blaze, which started around 3:30 am, quickly engulfed the building, causing extensive damage.

Authorities responded swiftly to the emergency, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Rambadan Singh, confirming that the fire erupted in the banquet hall located near Sarfabad village, under Sector-113’s jurisdiction. Initial responders arrived at the scene within minutes, but as the fire spread rapidly, additional support was needed.

VIDEO | An electrician died in a major fire that broke out at a banquet hall in Noida around 3 am last night. The banquet hall which was worth crores of rupees was reduced to ashes. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The blaze has been taken in control by the fire… pic.twitter.com/sSTDx0U9uf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2024

“Five fire engines were initially dispatched, but seeing the intensity of the flames, 10 more engines were called in to control the situation,” Singh said. “While most people were safely evacuated, an electrician, identified as Pravendra, lost his life in the blaze.”

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey reported that the hall’s wooden interior contributed to the swift spread of the fire, making containment more challenging. Firefighters worked tirelessly for nearly three hours before the flames were finally subdued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Notably, this incident marks the second fire at the Lotus Grenadier banquet hall, which also caught fire in November last year.

