The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With 269 Votes In Majority

The ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill received 269 votes in favour and 198 votes against its introduction.

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. Bill is now sent to JPC for review.

MoS (IC), Law and Justice

introduces 2 bills in Lok Sabha: 1⃣ The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024. 2⃣The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

In second round of voting, the Bill received 269 votes in favour and 198 votes against its introduction. Now the Parliament is adjourned till 3 pm.

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced “One Nation, One Election” bill in Lok Sabha.

In the first round. Electronic voting recorded 220 Ayes and 149 Noes for the bill’s introduction.

On 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla, says "It is good that the Bill was sent to JPC. We were also demanding the same. There should be detailed discussions of the Bill in the JPC. There are many shortcomings in the Bill…"

