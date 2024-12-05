Onus On The Role Of Gender In Climate Action: Indo-German Partnership Highlights Grassroots Leadership In Climate Action

The GSDP Conversation Series highlighted grassroots climate solutions, featuring Rina Devi from Bihar, who is leading climate resilience efforts by empowering women through sustainable farming. Supported by the ERADA initiative, her work has inspired over 100 climate-resilient projects.

Climate action took on a personal dimension at the sixth edition of the GSDP Conversation Series, “Gender and Diversity in the Changing Climate,” as grassroots stories of transformation were brought to the fore. Under the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP), the discussion showcased how gender-focused solutions are reshaping communities in India.

One such story is that of Rina Devi, a farmer from Musaila village in Bihar, who has emerged as a local leader in climate resilience. Once grappling with drought and scarce resources, Rina has become a driving force in empowering women through sustainable livelihoods and inclusive practices, supported by the Indo-German ERADA (Enhancing Rural Resilience through Appropriate Development Actions) project.

Grassroots Leadership in Action

Rina Devi’s work exemplifies the role of women in fostering local resilience. Under the ERADA initiative, her community utilized Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to identify opportunities for improving land and water management. She led efforts to introduce sesame farming and goat rearing, leveraging government programs like MGNREGS to create infrastructure and new income streams.

Beyond economic gains, Rina inspired 25 women to register for the Udhyam Aadhar scheme, helping them start small businesses. Her efforts extended to conducting Gram Sabhas and initiating over 100 projects in her village focused on climate-resilient agriculture, irrigation, and resource management. “This journey has taught me that empowerment comes not just from earning but from having a voice in shaping our future,” she said.

A Broader Framework for Inclusive Growth

The GSDP event placed such grassroots efforts within a larger policy framework. Established in 2022 through an agreement between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the GSDP focuses on aligning India-Germany cooperation with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.

Barbara Voss, Consul General at the German Consulate in Kolkata, highlighted how these efforts are creating lasting impact: “The GSDP equips women and marginalized groups with skills and opportunities in green technologies. These inclusive policies are key to sustainable growth and climate resilience.”

Dr. Julie Reviere, Country Director of GIZ India, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the transformative power of reframing challenges through a gender-inclusive lens. “By prioritizing women’s needs in our projects, we’ve achieved meaningful, long-term results,” she noted during the panel discussion.

Reinforcing Global Commitments

Panelists, including representatives from KfW and UN Women, explored strategies for integrating gender and diversity into climate policies. Interactive exhibits and success stories underscored the tangible outcomes of the Indo-German partnership, from women-led Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to innovative resource management systems.