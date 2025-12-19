LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (19.12.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 19, 2025 11:12:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 19-12-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first-prize winning ticket worth ₹1 crore revealed. We share daily updates on the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

You Might Be Interested In

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorised Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 11:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 PM Result19 DECEMBER 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotteryFRIDAY lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prize

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (19.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

What Is Perpetual Licensing And Uniform Testing? Why India Has Proposed It | Explained

Who Is Anurag Dwivedi, And Why Has ED Raided YouTuber Residences In Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What You Need To Know As His Lamborghini, Mercedes Are Seized

Why Bangladesh’s Political Shift Is A Long-Term Strategic Challenge For India? Govt Warned Of Growing Influence Of China-Pakistan Nexus

PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

LATEST NEWS

SITME 2026 – Embroidery Machinery Expo to Be Held at Sarsana, Surat

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

Nature’s Nirvana 2025: A Mesmerizing Celebration of Art, Values, and Environmental Harmony at White Lotus International School

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani’s Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

Nifty, Sensex Open Higher on Friday Amid Global Central Bank Moves Boost Sentiment, Bank of Japan Rate Hike

Why Bank Of Japan Raised Interest Rates To A Record High And How It Impacts Markets And Inflation

‘Didn’t Die of Natural Causes’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Makes Shocking Claims, Slams Priya Sachdev Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Property War

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS