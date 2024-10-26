Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Over 25 Flights Receive Hoax Bomb Threats

On Thursday alone, over 80 domestic and international flights from various Indian airlines were affected.

Over 25 Flights Receive Hoax Bomb Threats

In light of a surge in bomb threats targeting airlines, the Indian government has reached out to social media companies Meta and X, requesting data related to hoax messages. This initiative comes after over 250 flights received bomb threats in just 11 days, with more than 80 threats reported on a single day.

Government sources indicate that most of these threats were communicated via social media, prompting authorities to seek cooperation from major tech companies in identifying the individuals behind these alarming activities. The officials emphasized the public safety aspect of the situation, stating that collaboration with these platforms is crucial.

On Thursday alone, over 80 domestic and international flights from various Indian airlines were affected. Reports confirmed that approximately 20 flights each from Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo received bomb threats, while 13 flights of Akasa Air were similarly targeted. Additionally, around five flights from Alliance Air and SpiceJet also faced threats.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that the airline had received security alerts for 20 of its flights, all of which were subsequently cleared for operation after thorough inspections. Akasa Air also reported that its 13 flights received security alerts, and local authorities were engaged to ensure passenger safety.

Vistara acknowledged that some of its flights received threats via social media, and efforts were made to handle the situation effectively. Notably, at least six flights at Kochi airport were reported to have received bomb threats, including one SpiceJet flight arriving from Dubai.

The issue escalated earlier in the week when an unidentified caller threatened to blow up the Dumna airport in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu has indicated that the government is considering legislative measures to address bomb threats against airlines, including potential inclusion of perpetrators on a no-fly list. This proactive approach aims to enhance aviation security and ensure public safety in response to the growing number of threats.

