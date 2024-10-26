Stubble Burning Cases Reported In Punjab, Haryana Despite SC’s Criticism

This practice of burning crop residues poses a significant risk to air quality, contributing to hazardous emissions that worsen air pollution.

Numerous cases of stubble burning have been reported in parts of Haryana and Punjab, even after the Supreme Court criticized both state governments for their inadequate response to the issue.

On Friday, stubble burning was observed in the Kaithal district and along the Karnal-Jind road. Additional incidents were reported in Hardo Putli village in Amritsar and Handiaya village in Barnala, Punjab.

This practice of burning crop residues poses a significant risk to air quality, contributing to hazardous emissions that worsen air pollution.

On October 23, the Supreme Court condemned the governments of Haryana and Punjab for their failure to act against stubble burning, asserting that it is a fundamental right for all citizens to live in a clean and pollution-free environment.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih expressed strong disapproval of the lack of action against offenders, noting that only nominal fines were being imposed. The justices stated that if the state governments were truly committed to enforcing the law, there would have been at least one prosecution.

The court was addressing a case related to air pollution in the region and indicated it would review issues such as pollution from transport and industrial activities in Delhi after the Diwali celebrations.

In response to concerns over deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per acre for farmers who refrain from burning stubble. He mentioned ongoing efforts to increase this subsidy and improve support for farmers.

Saini also emphasized that various resources have been made available for effective stubble management, noting that the Supreme Court had previously recognized the state’s initiatives in this area.

On October 21, farmers in Punjab urged the government to seek a permanent solution to stubble burning, stating that they often feel compelled to burn the stubble due to various challenges.

MUST READ: Kuki Bodies Oppose Proposed Fencing Of India-Myanmar Border