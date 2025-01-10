Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Panchkula Hotel Murders: Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested for Triple Murder

Two suspected shooters, allegedly linked to the Kapil Sangwan gang, were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Bengaluru on Thursday in the triple murders case in Panchkula

Panchkula Hotel Murders: Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested for Triple Murder

Two suspected shooters, allegedly linked to the Kapil Sangwan gang, were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Bengaluru on Thursday. The arrests follow their alleged involvement in the brutal killing of three individuals at the parking lot of The Sultanat Hotel in Pinjore, Panchkula, on December 23.

Panchkula Hotel Murders

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahil alias Poli (27) and Vijay Gehlot alias Kali (37). The police tracked the suspects through multiple raids across Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh before locating them in Bengaluru.

“Both suspects are believed to be involved in several heinous crimes and were key figures in the hotel parking lot shooting,” said Manoj C., Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The Triple Murder Incident in Panchkula

The December 23 shooting occurred after the victims left a birthday party at The Sultanat Hotel. The attack resulted in the deaths of Vineet alias Vicky (30), his nephew Tirth (17), both residents of Mitraon in Delhi’s Najafgarh, and Vandana (22), a woman from Haryana who was caught in the crossfire.

According to police, UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu orchestrated the attack to avenge the death of his brother-in-law, who was killed in December 2015 by Vineet’s elder brother, a member of the rival Ashok Pradhan gang.

“While Vineet and his nephew were the primary targets, Vandana was an unintended victim caught in the line of fire,” an officer explained.

Criminal History of the Accused

Sahil alias Poli

  • Sahil was first arrested in Najafgarh for a robbery case.
  • While in jail, he met gangster Sachin Chhikara, a key member of the Sangwan gang.
  • Upon release, Sahil, alongside shooters Vikas alias PK and Rohit Dagar, attacked Roshan alias Chhota in Najafgarh under Sangwan’s orders.
  • Sahil has been implicated in eight criminal cases, including multiple shootings.

Vijay Gehlot alias Kali

  • Vijay joined the Sangwan gang in 2023.
  • He has a history of 15 criminal cases, including murder.
  • Both Sahil and Vijay are accused of six heinous crimes reported in 2024, including twin shootings on August 25 in Kakrola and at Singla Sweets in Tilak Nagar.

Gang Rivalry Behind the Panchkula Violence

The Kapil Sangwan gang has been embroiled in a longstanding feud with the Ashok Pradhan gang. Police believe this ongoing rivalry has led to a series of violent acts, including the Panchkula killings.

“Sangwan’s brother-in-law’s murder in 2015 ignited this cycle of revenge. The triple murder at the hotel parking lot was part of this feud,” said an officer.

ALSO READ: Tragic Accident In Tirupati: Two Women Devotees Killed By Ambulance On Way To Tirumala

