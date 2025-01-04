Pani Puri Vendors Issue GST Notice As Digital Payments Push Turnover Beyond Rs 40 Lakh

People on social media are making jokes about this, like "foreign collaborations," "exporting Pani Puri," and even considering it as a 'career option.'

Street food vendors across India, especially Pani Puri or ‘Gol Gappa’ sellers, have become the overnight ‘hot topic’ of discussion on social media. Why? Goods and Services Tax (GST) notices have been issued to these vendors. Their cash-driven, unorganized, and informal businesses are now subject to GST registration after an increase in digital payments unintentionally surpassed the Rs 40 lakh annual turnover threshold.

The increasing impact of India’s digital economy on small businesses is reflected in this amusing yet significant trend. UPI, RazorPay, and PhonePe have revolutionized how Indians pay for even the smallest transactions.

Street vendors used to rely on cash, but this has changed as a result of consumer demand and an unintentional transition into the official tax industry.

Internet Calls for ‘Exporting Pani Puri’

A Pani Puri vendor in India’s flourishing street food culture has become a potential corporate giant after being immortalized on social media. People on social media are making jokes about this, like “foreign collaborations,” “exporting Pani Puri,” and even considering it as a ‘career option.’

The smallest transactions can now be tracked, all due to the growing popularity of digital payment systems. This has brought the unorganized sector under the state’s tax purview, and it is evident how rapidly digitalization is changing the Indian economy.

Businesses with yearly revenues over Rs 40 lakh are required by India’s GST structure to register and pay taxes. In the past, street vendors operated with cash, frequently earning incomes below the taxable limits. This aspect has also become more transparent with the advent of digital payments.

The threshold is not as far away as it seems for vendors like Pani Puri sellers, where a few transactions totaling Rs 20 to Rs 50 accumulate because of high volumes. Confusion and worries about the future of small businesses in the formal economy result from the fact that the majority of vendors are unaware of their new tax obligations.

GST notices have become a joke among social media users. Some of the tweets even make fun of Pani Puri vendors’ plans to open corporate offices, employ tax advisors, and look for foreign markets. Others highlight public ingenuity in the face of policy changes by offering more pragmatic advice, such as using multiple QR codes to avoid exceeding the turnover threshold.

The bigger revelation—that India’s informal economy is becoming absorbed into the formality system—lies beneath these jokes. In addition to regularizing the sector in question and increasing tax revenue, integration also raises some more significant concerns about small vendors’ readiness for compliance procedures.

For the street vendors, the formalization process will bring both opportunities and difficulties. Positively, this will increase financial access, reach credit and government programs, and expand business through electronic payments. However, this might make it more difficult for small businesses to comply with tax laws, which could discourage them from using digital tools.

To make the transition easier for vendors, experts advise implementing focused awareness campaigns and streamlining tax filing procedures. Small business owners can reduce their concerns and promote broader use of digital payments by participating in education programs about GST registration, filing, and benefits.

ALSO READ: Delhi Man Scams Over 700 Women On Bumble, Snapchat By Posing As US-Based Model; Arrested