Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Photo Of Knife In Saif Ali Khan’s Spine: ‘Walked Into Hospital Like A Lion Despite Blood-Soaked Clothes

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan survived a near-fatal knife attack at his Bandra residence, requiring emergency surgery to remove the blade lodged in his spine. Doctors commended his bravery as he walked into the hospital despite severe injuries.

Photo Of Knife In Saif Ali Khan’s Spine: ‘Walked Into Hospital Like A Lion Despite Blood-Soaked Clothes

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan narrowly escaped a fatal outcome after being brutally attacked by an armed intruder in his high-rise apartment in Bandra West early Thursday. The assailant repeatedly stabbed the actor, leaving a part of the knife lodged dangerously close to his thoracic spine.

Lilavati Hospital officials revealed that Khan’s injuries could have been life-threatening if the stab had penetrated just 2 mm deeper. Despite being covered in blood, the 54-year-old actor displayed remarkable composure and walked into the hospital unaided. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, praised Khan’s bravery, calling him a “real hero.”

Khan underwent extensive surgery performed by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid caused by the injury. Dr. Dange confirmed that the actor is stable, recovering well, and out of danger.

In addition to the spine injury, Khan sustained two other deep wounds: one on his left wrist and another on the right side of his neck. These were addressed by the hospital’s plastic surgery team, led by Dr. Leena Jain.

On Friday, Khan was shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a special room at Lilavati Hospital. Doctors have restricted visitors to ensure his rest and minimize the risk of infection, particularly in the knife-inflicted wound on his back.

The incident occurred while Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor, their sons Jeh and Taimur, and five domestic staff members were at home in their 12th-floor apartment. The attacker first confronted Jeh’s nanny, Eliyama Philip, demanding ₹1 crore. Both Philip and a domestic help also sustained injuries during the attack.

Philip, the complainant in the police report, recounted her harrowing encounter with the intruder. The police are continuing their investigation into the motive and circumstances of the attack.

The shocking incident has left Bollywood and fans in disbelief, with many expressing relief over Khan’s stable condition and applauding his resilience during such a traumatic event.

ALSO READ: Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Filed under

Bandra knife attack Saif Ali Khan spine surgery saif ali khan stabbed

Advertisement

Also Read

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Delayed: What Are The Keypoints Of The Deal?

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Delayed: What Are The Keypoints Of The Deal?

Relief for Bengaluru IT Professionals? Uber’s Shuttle Buses May Be The Answer

Relief for Bengaluru IT Professionals? Uber’s Shuttle Buses May Be The Answer

Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement

Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi To skip Donald Trump’s swearing In ceremony

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi To skip Donald Trump’s swearing In ceremony

Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Entertainment

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox