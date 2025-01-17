Photo Of Knife In Saif Ali Khan’s Spine: ‘Walked Into Hospital Like A Lion Despite Blood-Soaked Clothes

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan survived a near-fatal knife attack at his Bandra residence, requiring emergency surgery to remove the blade lodged in his spine. Doctors commended his bravery as he walked into the hospital despite severe injuries.

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan narrowly escaped a fatal outcome after being brutally attacked by an armed intruder in his high-rise apartment in Bandra West early Thursday. The assailant repeatedly stabbed the actor, leaving a part of the knife lodged dangerously close to his thoracic spine.

Lilavati Hospital officials revealed that Khan’s injuries could have been life-threatening if the stab had penetrated just 2 mm deeper. Despite being covered in blood, the 54-year-old actor displayed remarkable composure and walked into the hospital unaided. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, praised Khan’s bravery, calling him a “real hero.”

Breaking News: Doctors have successfully removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment from Saif Ali Khan’s spine. He is now out of danger. In a shocking revelation, Mumbai Police discovered a complete lack of security measures at the actor’s residence. The absence of surveillance cameras,… pic.twitter.com/Pw8XvCo2o5 — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) January 17, 2025

Khan underwent extensive surgery performed by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid caused by the injury. Dr. Dange confirmed that the actor is stable, recovering well, and out of danger.

In addition to the spine injury, Khan sustained two other deep wounds: one on his left wrist and another on the right side of his neck. These were addressed by the hospital’s plastic surgery team, led by Dr. Leena Jain.

On Friday, Khan was shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a special room at Lilavati Hospital. Doctors have restricted visitors to ensure his rest and minimize the risk of infection, particularly in the knife-inflicted wound on his back.

The incident occurred while Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor, their sons Jeh and Taimur, and five domestic staff members were at home in their 12th-floor apartment. The attacker first confronted Jeh’s nanny, Eliyama Philip, demanding ₹1 crore. Both Philip and a domestic help also sustained injuries during the attack.

Philip, the complainant in the police report, recounted her harrowing encounter with the intruder. The police are continuing their investigation into the motive and circumstances of the attack.

The shocking incident has left Bollywood and fans in disbelief, with many expressing relief over Khan’s stable condition and applauding his resilience during such a traumatic event.

