Friday, January 17, 2025
Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

The footage shows the suspected assailant entering the building at 1:37 a.m., using the staircase to reach the actor's residence.

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Second CCTV footage has been released in the case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing at his Bandra residence early Thursday morning. The footage and a photograph of the suspected intruder offer key insights into the chilling attack, which left Khan and two house helps injured. The actor was stabbed six times during the violent encounter, which is believed to have been a botched robbery. Authorities are continuing their investigation as they work to identify the attacker.

The footage shows the suspected assailant entering the building at 1:37 a.m., using the staircase to reach the actor’s residence. The man is seen covering his face with a red scarf, walking barefoot, and carrying a bag.

In another CCTV clip from 2:33 a.m., he is seen in the stairwell of the actor’s 12-storey building, dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, with an orange scarf on his shoulder and a backpack. At one point, the man looks directly at the camera, offering a clear glimpse of his face despite the partial cover.

In a latest development, Mumbai police have detained a suspect in connection with the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. The individual is currently in custody at Bandra Police Station, where he is being questioned by top officers. Sources suggest that the police are likely to seek 10 days’ custody of the attacker for further investigation into the incident.

ALSO READ: Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Filed under

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

